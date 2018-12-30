Aaron Rodgers knocked out of Packers-Lions game with concussion

Aaron Rodgers‘ season ended before Sunday’s game did. The Green Bay Packers quarterback left the contest against the Detroit Lions, and the team announced he was out with a concussion.

Rodgers left early in the second quarter, walking to the locker room with athletic trainers. The injury may have come much earlier in the game. Rodgers was sacked during the second play of the game, a hit that knocked off Rodgers’ helmet. He played for the remainder of the first quarter.

DeShone Kizer came in for Rodgers, making his first appearance on the field since Week 1. He came in then when Rodgers injured his knee, which looked bad enough at the time that many were preparing to see Kizer for the rest of the season. But Rodgers made a miraculous comeback later in that game against the Chicago Bears, and Kizer has been on the bench since.

Other than NFL draft positioning, the Packers-Lions game is meaningless to both teams, as neither one has a shot at the playoffs. It makes you wonder why Rodgers, the Packers’ franchise quarterback, was playing in a pure garbage time game. The Packers will definitely have to answer for that.

