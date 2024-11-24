Aaron Rodgers injury update: Jets' QB refusing scans to determine injury severity

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

The New York Jets are enduring another season of disappointment and turmoil. They fired head coach Robert Saleh after Week 5 and parted ways with general manager Joe Douglas after Week 11.

Now, quarterback Aaron Rodgers, amid the worst statistical season of his career, is under the microscope.

Speculation is beginning to run rampant about the four-time MVP's playing future. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has reports that Rodgers has an "uphill battle" to return to the Jets next year.

What's more, is that Rodgers has been hobbled by some injuries of unknown severity. According to Rapoport, Rodgers has resisted getting scans done to avoid revealing the severity of his injuries out of fear of having to come off the field.

Rodgers has remained adamant about playing through these injuries. His play has been subpar this season, but it's difficult to point to the injuries, his age or some combination of both for that reason.

New York is on a bye in Week 12, but they return next Sunday to host the Seattle Seahawks at MetLife Stadium. Here's the latest on Rodgers, and the injuries he's dealing with:

Aaron Rodgers injury update

Rodgers has reportedly been banged up this season. On Sept. 29, he suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 4 loss against the Broncos. The strain was considered significant, but Rodgers assured everyone he was fine. When asked about it before Week 5, he said, "I'm playing."

Rodgers suffered knee and ankle injuries, notably in the Week 5 matchup against the Vikings in London when he was rolled up on a tackle and limped off the field. Rodgers suffered an ankle sprain in the matchup.

Rodgers has played all 11 games this season after returning from a torn Achilles he suffered on the first drive of the 2023 season. The Jets had hoped a healthy Rodgers in 2024 would lead them to their first playoff birth in 13 seasons, but injuries noticeably restrict the soon-to-be 41-year-old.

The Jets' Week 12 bye will afford Rodgers time to heal.

Aaron Rodgers stats

Through 11 games, Rodgers has led the Jets to a 3-8 record. He's thrown 17 touchdowns to seven interceptions, passing for 2,442 yards with a 63.4% completion rate. It is arguably the worst season of Rodgers' 16-year career as a starter. Rodgers is gaining just 6.4 yards per pass attempt and has an 88.9 quarterback rating, both career lows.

Jets QB depth chart

If Rodgers were to miss time, here's how the rest of the depth chart looks at quarterback:

How old is Aaron Rodgers?

Aaron Rodgers is 40 and will turn 41 on Dec. 2. He is the oldest active player currently, but he has some catching up to do if he aims to be the oldest player in league history. George Blanda played until he was 48.

