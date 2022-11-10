Aaron Rodgers' gratitude for Mike McCarthy grows over time: 'I'll always be tied with him'

Ryan Wood, Packers News
·6 min read

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers just wanted a damn birthday party.

Nothing else was going right back in 2018. The Green Bay Packers were poised to miss the playoffs for a second straight season. Rock bottom came on his birthday, a home loss to a terrible Arizona Cardinals team that would finish 3-13, selecting quarterback Kyler Murray first overall in the following spring’s draft.

It was the Packers' third straight defeat. The wheels had officially fallen off, not just for their 2018 season, but coach Mike McCarthy’s 13-year tenure as head coach. At home, Rodgers had several friends waiting to celebrate his 35th birthday.

Standing in the crowd a couple of hours after the game, the quarterback learned McCarthy was fired.

“That was a really strange night for sure,” Rodgers said. “When something like that happens, and it’s so jarring, there’s a state of shock that happens that I think kind of stuck with me for a while.”

McCarthy will return to Lambeau Field for the first time since that game Sunday when the Packers host his new team, the ascending Dallas Cowboys. So much has happened since that strange night almost four years ago. Rodgers, before this season, resurrected his career with a pair of MVP awards. McCarthy took a year off coaching, stumbled in his first season in Dallas, found himself potentially on the hot seat entering this season, but has positioned the Cowboys as an NFC contender.

Perhaps no change is as great as how Rodgers’ relationship with his former coach is perceived now. Though never directly expressed by either party, the conflict between Rodgers and McCarthy universally recognized from the outside in 2018 has subsided. In its place, Rodgers and McCarthy express nothing but appreciation for each other.

McCarthy indicated earlier this week he hopes to receive “a very positive reception” from Packers fans before Sunday’s game. Rodgers made clear his former coach should get nothing less.

“I think that’s probably normal in any relationship you have, when you’re able to take time away and you have that separation,” Rodgers said, “it’s natural to look back and have a greater sense of appreciation and gratitude for that time. I think comparison is definitely the enemy of joy. So you never want to compare this to that. I don’t think that’s fair to anybody involved, but I think it’s normal to think about the things that you really loved about that relationship or that style or that program, and just contemplate how special some of those moments were. How the journey was really the most important thing, and the ups and downs.

“Thankful for the incredible moments – the highs that we had, there were many of them – and thankful for the low moments, too. Because it gives you perspective on life. Life is not all about the beautiful ups. It’s the downs that you learn the most lessons on, I think.”

Rodgers would rather focus on positives from McCarthy's tenure

At his locker Wednesday, Rodgers started his weekly meeting with the media listing all the highs he remembers from his 12 seasons with McCarthy.

Rodgers said getting his ring size measured the night before Super Bowl XLV will “always be a special memory” for the confidence it instilled with his team. Rodgers started meeting with McCarthy after every Thursday practice in 2009, conversations that could last 30 minutes or four hours, but the quarterback remembers as “always fun.” Back then, the NFL offseason was longer, more grueling than it is now. Rodgers said McCarthy’s spring practices made him a better player.

Then there was Christmas Day in 2013. Rodgers had missed seven straight games with a broken collarbone, but the Packers clung to playoff contention entering their finale at Chicago. In the afternoon, Rodgers asked McCarthy if he could come over to his house after festivities wound down with the coach’s family.

Over beers, the two decided it was time for Rodgers to return. Rodgers threw a fourth-down touchdown pass to Randall Cobb late against the Bears, sealing the NFC North with one of the most famous plays of the quarterback’s career.

“That was a really memorable conversation,” Rodgers said. “Obviously it’s Christmas, and that has a whole myriad of emotions that brings into it. But that time – and that conversation – is always one that stands out.”

Over his 13 seasons, nothing was more reliable than McCarthy defending his quarterback. It started in the summer of 2008, before Rodgers’ first season as starter, when the coach held firm against Brett Favre that it was time to make a quarterback change. McCarthy never said an ill word against Rodgers in an interview, even after the rare games Rodgers played poorly. If Rodgers appeared to undermine his coach, McCarthy never reciprocated.

Opinion: Aaron Rodgers needs a lesson in how to be a leader for his Packers teammates

Odell Beckham Jr.'s next NFL team: Where do Cowboys fit among 13 landing spots for free agent WR?

That continued this week. Rodgers, definitively, is not having an MVP season. The Packers offense has sunk to one of the worst in the NFL, and Rodgers’ inability to connect with his receivers is at the forefront.

“I think Aaron has been playing at an MVP level since, probably, since ’09,” McCarthy said. “That’s the way I view it. I had a chance to play a lot this week. His footwork, his ball mechanics, his ball placement is off the charts. I still see him playing at a high level. Obviously, he’s paying with a number of different players, but I’ve been very, very impressed.”

McCarthy's firing was a 'shock' to Rodgers

If there was mending, the process started not long after McCarthy’s firing. Rodgers remembers driving to Lambeau Field around 7:30 a.m. the next day. At the intersection of Lombardi Avenue and Ridge Road, he looked over and saw McCarthy sitting in his truck.

That’s when the reality struck him. After more than a decade, the only NFL coach he’d ever known was no longer his coach. “It was a really weird feeling,” Rodgers said. Joe Philbin, the interim coach to close 2018, brought McCarthy into the locker room for a team meeting after he was fired. Rodgers said their exchange was therapeutic.

“There was definitely shock and numbness around it,” Rodgers said, “because things had been status-quo forever. He’d been the head coach, I’d been the quarterback, and that all changed in a matter of minutes. It was a hard year on everybody.”

Opinion:Relax, Packers fans. Some of us have lived through much worse than this.

Week 10 power rankings: Which team cracks Top 5 after major trade deadline move?

Rodgers and McCarthy said they’ve continued their communication since the coach’s career resumed in Dallas. In the past year, Rodgers said, their exchanges have increased. They’ll finally get a chance to see each other in person Sunday, sharing a few words and perhaps a hug before kickoff at Lambeau Field.

Then their two teams will go their separate ways, the Cowboys likely to the playoffs this season, the Packers into an uncertain future. No matter where their paths go, Rodgers knows their legacies always will be linked.

“I’ll always be tied with him,” Rodgers said, “because of the connection that we had and the years we spent together. Obviously my longest-tenured coach, longest-tenured play caller. Thankful for those years, and thankful maybe a little bit more as the years go by.”

This article originally appeared on Packers News: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers expresses gratitude for Mike McCarthy

Latest Stories

  • Canada Ravens women look to end Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note

    The Canada Ravens look to end their Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note Wednesday against tournament debutant Brazil in Leeds, England. Having lost to Papua New Guinea (34-12) and England (54-4), the Canadian women cannot advance to the semifinals. Pride and third place in Group A are on the line Wednesday at Headlingley Stadium. Brazil is also winless, having lost 72-4 to England and 70-0 to Papua New Guinea. For Canada captain Gabrielle Hindley, the tournament has been positive.

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • NHL best and worst: Karlsson rolling back the years

    Erik Karlsson's resurgence leads this week's edition of the NHL's Best and Worst.

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • 7 best cameos NHL players have made in TV, film

    From playing vikings, to late night television, to simply being themselves, NHL players have a long history of cameos on TV and movies.

  • Predators complete comeback with 4-3 shootout win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Another third-period meltdown cost the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Up 3-1 heading into the final frame, the team had to settle for a single point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators. “We sat back instead of went after them and then the next thing you know, they've got two goals," said Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I think that sometimes it's like you're afraid to win. And we righted the ship after that, and they didn't have a lot but it was too little too late.

  • Mitchell Miller signing highlights importance of player power

    Bruins Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Nick Foligno have received praise for expressing their discomfort with their team's signing of Mitchell Miller. However, the embarrassing episode underlines the need for more NHL players to use their platform to speak out, even when it goes against their own team's on-ice interests.

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg

  • Alouettes reach East Division final with 28-17 victory over Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — After a 2-6 start to the season, the Montreal Alouettes now find themselves one victory away from a Grey Cup berth. The Alouettes led from start to finish in a 28-17 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East semifinal on Sunday to lock up a spot in next weekend's division final in Toronto. “I’m so proud of the players,” said Alouettes general manager and interim coach Danny Maciocia. “It wasn’t an easy year for them on or off the field and they never quit. Sometimes it’s hard to ex

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic

  • Canadiens rookie Juraj Slafkovsky suspended 2 games for boarding

    NEW YORK (AP) — Montreal Canadiens rookie forward Juraj Slafkovsky was suspended by the NHL for two games on Wednesday for boarding Matt Luff of the Detroit Red Wings. The incident happened in the third period of Montreal’s 3-2 shootout win at Detroit on Tuesday. The 18-year-old Slafkovsky, the first overall pick in the 2022 draft, was assessed a major and game misconduct for driving Luff head-first into the boards with a check from behind. Slafkovsky, who had three goals in 10 games this sesaon