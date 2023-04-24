Aaron Rodgers Getting Traded to the New York Jets, Green Bay Packers GM Confirms

After weeks of anticipation, multiple sources have reported the four-time NFL MVP is set to be traded from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets

Christopher Polk/Getty Aaron Rodgers

It's official: Aaron Rodgers is headed to the New York Jets.

More than a month after Rodgers, 39, made it clear that he wanted to play for New York next season, the Green Bay Packers have reportedly traded the star quarterback for a batch of draft picks.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday afternoon that the Packers were to deal Rodgers, as well as the No. 15 and 170 picks in Thursday's NFL draft, to the Jets in exchange for the No. 13, 42, and 207 picks. The Jets will also get a 2024 second-round draft pick, which can become a first-round pick if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the season for the team.

Schefter called it a "historic trade" after reporting the news live on ESPN's NFL Live program.

Related:Aaron Rodgers Ready for Trade to New York Jets After 18 Years with Packers: 'Time to Move On'

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Aaron Rodgers

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst confirmed the news soon after in a press conference, explaining that the trade isn't "finalized yet," but should be soon.

He explained that the Packers felt it was time to move on from Rodgers.

"Obviously, Aaron is up there in age," Gutekunst said. "I think he's got some really good football left in him, but I think for us, as we got through the offseason and started talking about where we wanted to go, this made a little bit of sense for us."

Gutekunst added that they had hoped to "get [Rodgers'] input" on his interest in coming back to the Packers, "but that didn't happen."

"That was a little bit unfortunate and disappointing for me. But at the same time, I just think, you know, as we move forward, we're really excited where Jordan could go. He needs to play and having him sit another year. I think we're really delayed kind of, we're going to we're trying to build."

Story continues

RELATED VIDEO: Aaron Rodgers Claims Viewers Were 'Rooting Against' Packers Due to His Vaccination Status

The outcome ends a wild offseason for Rodgers, who has had a hot-and-cold relationship with Green Bay since the team drafted quarterback Jordan Love in 2020 and appeared to begin planning for a future without Rodgers.

The four-time NFL MVP, who helped lead the Packers to a Super Bowl win in 2010, has been Green Bay's starting quarterback since he took over for Brett Favre in 2008.

There was speculation that Rodgers and the Packers would part ways last offseason, but the back-to-back MVP returned and lead the team to a lackluster 8-9 record, dramatically missing the playoffs with an unexpected loss to the Detroit Lions at the end of the season.

Related:2023 NFL Draft: Everything to Know

Rodgers' future re-entered the spotlight in February as the quarterback retreated into darkness — literally — to mull his next move.

Then last month, during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers said he was "90 percent" certain he would retire as he heard the Packers were "ready to move on" and preparing to hand the ball over to the 24-year-old Love.

But then Rodgers said he heard the Jets were interested in trading for him, reinvigorating his interest in playing next season.

"I still have a fire and I want to play," Rodgers told McAfee, 35, adding, "it is my intention to play for the New York Jets, but I still have a contract with the Packers."

Now, after 18 years, Rodgers' run in Green Bay is reportedly done and he's headed for the Big Apple.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.