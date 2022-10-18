Aaron Rodgers explains on 'The Pat McAfee Show' what he meant saying Packers need to simplify offense

Following the Green Bay Packers' 27-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, Aaron Rodgers said the team's offense should be simplified.

When head coach Matt LaFleur was asked about that in his post-game press conference, he didn't know what Rodgers meant by that.

So what's going on?

Rodgers expounded on his thoughts during his Tuesday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" and he also shared more insight into his continued improved relationship with Packers management.

"Yeah, me and Matt are feuding for sure right now," Rodgers joked.

Rodgers said it all comes down to executing the coach's plan and scoring points.

Through six games, the Packers (3-3) are struggling doing that. They rank 24th of 32 teams in points per game at 17.8. For total yards, the Packers are ranked 15th with 348.2 yards per game.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and head coach Matt LaFleur talk during the third quarter of Sunday's loss to the New York Jets at Lambeau Field.

Aaron Rodgers' simplify comment was 'an alert' for Packers players

"The point was if we’re not executing those plans, which to be honest they’re not the most complex things the majority of the time, then the only slight reaction might be to even simplify things even further," Rodgers said. "That doesn't mean less motions or checks at the line of scrimmage. It just means let’s make sure these guys can handle what we’re doing.

"It was really an alert for our players. We need to lock in a little bit more and simplify things in our own mind. Even the most complex plays can be simplified in our mind. We just need to be better in the details. The details have not been good enough."

For example, he said there have been times his season, including last week, where all 11 men on the field are not in sync with what is happening.

And Rodgers said despite being sacked four times against the Jets, "there was not a lot of pressures in the game."

The Packers just didn't "handle some of the simple things very well" up front.

"We need to simplify our own game," Rodgers continued. "It’s not anything against the staff. Those guys put a lot of work into it. At some point the accountability has to fall on the players to go out and execute."

Aaron Rodgers, Brian Gutekunst have had conversations about personnel decisions

Rodgers said despite the Packers suffering back-to-back losses for the first time in the LaFleur era, "there's definitely no panic" for him.

However, with injuries piling up in the receiving corps how involved is Rodgers with management with potentially bringing in a player or two?

"My head is there, for sure," Rodgers said. "It’s always there."

Rodgers said the priority is for their own players to get healthy first.

But his relationship with general manager Brian Gutekunst has improved from the 2021 offseason when he expressed his frustrations about his lack of involvement in personnel decisions to the point where he is having conversations about personnel.

"The relationship between myself and management has definitely improved," Rodgers said. "It’s not a new revelation I'm sharing here. Brian and I have a real good relationship. We communicate often about a different number of things not just personnel stuff, but pulse of the team, direction and mindset and energy and how everyone is fitting together.

"I trust they'll be in the mix on certain guys they'll like. It comes down to need, price, cost of those players. I know Brian is going to do what’s best for our football team."

Follow Christopher Kuhagen on Twitter at @ckuhagen.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Aaron Rodgers explains why Green Bay Packers should simplify offense