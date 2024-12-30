The Aaron Rodgers Experience hits a new low – and the Jets must move on

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (92) and defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) during the second half of Sunday’s lopsided defeat. Photograph: AP

The score was 40-0. Buffalo had dominated New York in every sense of the word: offense, defense, special teams, body language, camaraderie. They were probably breathing superior air at that point. Finally, after another three-and-out to start the fourth quarter, interim coach Jeff Ulbrich benched Aaron Rodgers. It should have happened much earlier.

Backup Tyrod Taylor swooped in and immediately ran an efficient offense. The 15-play drive culminated with a nine-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson, placed in a position that screamed: I trust you. Wilson fell to the ground as he caught the ball and stayed there for a few extra seconds. Whether it was cathartic, or Wilson was simply happy to put up the Jets’ first points of the day, the vibe had shifted.

For the game’s last 13 minutes, Rodgers was rightfully on the bench, and everything felt lighter for the Jets. The 41-year-old omnipresent quarterback had a day that can only be described as a shitshow. A few lowlights:

Two interceptions, one of which perfectly illustrated Rodgers’ loss of arm zip

Sacked in the end zone for a safety

Giving up on a fumble recovered chase that Matt Milano took to the house

A late hit penalty (really)

Underthrowing too many short-to-mid range passes that landed at his receivers’ feet and then openly blaming them for the incompletions

Rodgers’ greatest feat Sunday was surpassing Tom Brady’s record for the most sacked quarterback of all time. Yeah, it’s a knock on his current offensive line, an ability to quickly release the ball knowing the tackles are backups, and the fact that he has zero agility left. At least it’s a testament to his longevity.

Yet that glass half-full view of the record does nothing for his teammates or Jets fans because they have the worst version of him. Early Sunday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Wilson would be requesting a trade if the Jets retained Rodgers. Rapoport claims that Wilson and Rodgers never found “common ground” after their training camp altercation.

Rodgers being anointed the messiah and then skipping out on mandatory minicamp to go to Egypt isn’t the best way to develop chemistry with one of the league’s most promising young wideouts.

Wilson has managed to eke out his third 1,000-yard season in three years, but much of that was due to his clear-cut role as WR1 before the Jets brought over Davante Adams in Week 7. Before Adams’ arrival, Wilson was the fourth-most targeted wideout in the league. From Week 7 onward he is tied for 17th. The target shares continue to drop as the weeks roll on. It has nothing to do with Wilson’s ability which is sky high, it’s that the Jets handed the franchise to Rodgers. In addition to bringing over his guys like Adams and Allen Lazard, he hand-picked his buddy offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Despite a consistently failure of an offense, Robert Saleh took the fall after a 2-3 start. Hackett remained and the Jets have only won two games since.

All the while, Rodgers has whined about everything from Jets media members to his own teammates. Not to mention the hordes of off-the-field controversies, most notably not believing in vaccinations. Even if the Jets were winning a little more, is this the type of leader you want. A 41-year-old washed-up quarterback coming off a torn achilles. Wilson deserves better. Sauce Gardner deserves better. All the young players on the Jets deserve better.

The Jets must move on from Rodgers. The decision is coming quick. With the end of Week 18 will be the beginning of the interview process for a permanent head coach. It’s unfathomable that a high-end candidate like Lions OC Ben Johnson would want to be part of the Aaron Rodgers Experience. Or anyone for that matter. Clearly, that will be a major discussion point.

The Jets culture was rotten before Rodgers and will be after. There’s a reason players like Sam Darnold have found success elsewhere after being horrific in New York. Owner Woody Johnson is a disgrace. He reportedly fired Saleh in a conversation that lasted about 30 seconds. According to an explosive report from The Athletic, Johnson also opted not to trade for star wideout Jerry Jeudy due to his Madden rating. Imagine a roster with Jeudy and Wilson as co-WR1s.

But the NFL is the league of hope. It’s why we care so deeply about every move and why some want our rebuilding teams to be especially bad to garner better draft positions. There’s always the chance to turn things around.

After the Jets’ 40-14 embarrassing loss to the Bills, Wilson, a dogged competitor who is thirsty for a winning season expressed his own version of hope.

“It’s frustrating, but it’s going to make those good times down the road that much more enjoyable because we went through things like this”

For Wilson, the good times can only begin when and if the Jets send Rodgers packing.

MVP of the week

Sam Darnold, quarterback, Minnesota Vikings. Prior to the much-anticipated Minnesota-Green Bay matchup, Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon was asked by ESPN about the challenge of facing Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold. Nixon’s response? “I don’t really think it is a challenge.”

Think again because Darnold lit up Nixon and the Packers defense. Darnold’s line was 377 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. More importantly, the Vikes eked out a 27-25 win to set up a Week 18 battle against Detroit to decide the no. 1 seed in the NFC.

Sunday was another notch in the Sam Darnold story of perseverance paying off – starting with the right system under Kevin O’Connell. Against Green Bay, Darnold again had ice in his veins. His pocket awareness was on display throughout, especially on this touchdown throw to Jordan Addison in the third quarter. Darnold is also a goldfish with the crucial trait of having a short-term memory. After throwing the interception, he was 5-for5 with a touchdown on the ensuing drive.

The 14-2 Vikings led by Darnold is one of this season’s most notable storylines. It was presumed Darnold was a one-year signings but not sure how the Vikings can let him walk away. Safe to say his teammates would like him to remain in Minnesota.

Video of the week

In the middle of the second quarter, Eagles QB Kenny Pickett put on a fascinating display in defying the laws of gravity.

What in the world just happened here with Kenny Pickett? pic.twitter.com/tknPrTmyMa — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) December 29, 2024

We never received an official ruling as the incompletion/fumble/whatever the hell that was morphed into a positive play when Cowboys corner Andrew Booth was flagged for incompletion. Moments later, the same stumbling bumbling Pickett capped the drive with this beauty to Devonta Smith:

The score gave the Eagles a 14-7 lead and, to put it mildly, they never looked back. Saquon Barkley took the reins and continued his historic chase of Eric Dickerson’s single-season rushing record. His 167 yards put Barkley above 2,000 for the season. He will need 101 yards next week to eclipse Dickerson. The game against the Giants, Barkley’s former team, will be meaningless from a team perspective. With the 41-7 whooping of Dallas, the Eagles clinched the NFC East and a home playoff game, locking themselves into the No 2 seed. In what may be a week of rest for many starters, it will be fascinating if Nick Sirianni lets Barkley go for it. Either way, he deserves to remain nestled in the MVP conversation.

Stat of the week

Six points. It’s a holiday-fantasy football championship week miracle! Trey McBride scored his first touchdown of the season. Not only that it came amid a prolific season with McBride’s first score coming after 98 receptions, a new NFL record.

All told, McBride had a monster statistical night in a 13-9 loss to the Rams. In addition to the touchdown, he collected 12 catches for 123 yards. But McBride’s night ended on a somber note as a potential game-winning semi-catchable ball in the end zone with 42 seconds remaining deflected off his head and landed in the arms of Rams corner Ahkello Witherspoon. Had Kyler Murray floated the ball with touch instead of firing it in traffic, McBride’s second score of the game (and season!) would have been far more likely.

Elsewhere around the league

• Didn’t the Giants know they were supposed to lose? Drew Lock ripped up the memo and proceeded to throw for 309 yards and four touchdowns in New York’s 45-33 upset over the Colts. Lock ran in a fifth score. New York’s performance eliminated the Colts from playoff contention, put Malik Nabers back on the map, and maybe – just maybe – saved Brian Daboll’s job. But the likelihood of New York nabbing the No 1 pick in the draft is much slimmer; it now belongs to New England, who face Buffalo in Week 18.

• The 8-8 Bengals still have a slim chance of making the playoffs after a 30-24 overtime win over Denver that was both clunky and thrilling. The Bengals had a chance to win it late in the fourth, but terrible time management gave Denver enough time to tie it. In OT, after both teams punted, Bengals kicker Cade York doinked a 33-yarder, but Joe Burrow bailed him out with a Tee Higgins score with 1:10 remaining in OT. Here’s the Week 18 scenario for Cincinnati to make the tournament: defeat PIT + DEN loss + MIA loss.

• Here’s a ridiculous theorical floating on the web: Will the Chiefs, who have clinched home-field advantage, try to knock out the Broncos? Or will they let Denver win to avoid a clash with Cincy in the playoffs?

• Raiders tight end Brock Bowers broke Mike Ditka’s 63-year record for most receiving yards by a rookie tight end. Bowers now stands at 1,105 and counting. That he’s been such a force amid the Raiders’ quarterback carousel makes the feat even more impressive.

• After Miami’s impressive 20-3 beatdown of the Browns, the Dolphins will make the postseason with a Week 18 win over the Jets and a Denver loss to the Chiefs. The Broncos simply have to win.