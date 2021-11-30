Aaron Rodgers doesn't rule out toe surgery, can't resist Rex Ryan foot fetish quip

Aaron Rodgers appeared to play on Sunday with no limitations related to the broken pinkie toe on his left foot.

But with the Green Bay Packers on a bye week, he said that he still hasn't ruled out surgery to repair the fracture. Rodgers made the revelation on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday in response to a Monday report that he wasn't planning to have surgery. If he does have in-season surgery, he assured McAfee that it wouldn't require him to miss a game.

"We’re hoping to avoid surgery, obviously, but the surgery would be such a minor one it wouldn’t be something that I’d have to miss time with," Rodgers said. "That’s a prereq for any surgery that I have at this point, I’m not going to miss any time. So we’ll kind of reassess early next week and make a decision."

So if he's not having surgery at the start of a bye week, how exactly would Rodgers go under the knife and manage to not miss a game?

"I could have surgery on a Monday or Tuesday and play on Sunday," Rodgers continued.

Rodgers appears fine playing with toe injury

Rodgers has played twice with the broken toe, which he told reporters he suffered while quarantined at home with COVID-19. He performed well in both games — a 34-31 Week 11 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and a 36-28 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Aaron Rodgers dished on all things pinkie toe on Tuesday. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

He threw for 385 yards without four touchdowns and no turnovers against the Vikings and 307 yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers against the Rams. He did receive treatment during the Vikings game after having his toe stepped on in the first half, but continued to play after halftime with no apparent issue.

He told McAfee that he's feeling better this week compared to last.

“As compared this Monday to last Monday, I definitely felt better," Rodgers said. "Same with this Tuesday to last Tuesday."

Rodgers can't resists Rex Ryan jab

Rodgers' toe is a hot topic in NFL news for obvious reasons, even moreso after he propped his bare foot up for reporters to see on a video call last week. That image of the bottom of his left foot is now his Twitter avatar.

McAfee tossed out some bait about the image that Rodgers was more than happy to take on Tuesday, asking the Packers quarterback if he "decided to give all the foot fetish people a dream come true."

"I think Rex Ryan probably enjoyed it," Rodgers quipped in response.

This marks the second time in two weeks a foot joke about Rex Ryan has surfaced in NFL circles. Some things never get old, apparently.