Aaron Rodgers doesn't apologize for Jimmy Kimmel comments, blasts ESPN on 'The Pat McAfee Show'

After Jimmy Kimmel called out Aaron Rodgers for referring that the late-night host was on Jeffrey Epstein's list of associates, the New York Jets quarterback offered no apologies.

On "The Pat McAfee Show" last week, Rodgers said "there's a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, that are really hoping that" the Epstein's associates list wouldn't be released. The comedian fired back by saying he wasn't associated with Epstein and threatened legal action. ESPN apologized for what Rodgers said on the show, and Kimmel responded on his show Monday night in a minutes-long monologue during which he called him "Karen Rodgers," and "hamster-brained."

Rodgers said he would address what he said on this week's appearance on McAfee's show, and he didn't regret anything he said the week prior.

Aaron Rodgers looks on from the sideline during the New York Jets' 30-0 loss against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Dec. 17, 2023.

What did Aaron Rodgers say on 'The Pat McAfee Show'?

Rodgers said he "joked about popping a bottle" because "there's excitement about when the corruption anywhere gets exposed," and mentioning Kimmel stems from the feud they had over COVID-19 in 2022.

"I said that a lot of people, and I'm quoting myself, a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, are really hoping that doesn't come out. And quote, that's what I said. That's the entire quote," Rodgers said. "I was referring to the fact that if there is a list, which again, this hasn't come out yet, this was just a deposition."

Aaron Rodgers says he didn't accuse Jimmy Kimmel of anything

Rodgers added he knows "how serious" an allegation of pedophilia could be, and understood why Kimmel would be mad about that, but reiterated that's not what he called him.

"I'm not stupid enough, even though you think I'm an idiot – and you made a lot of comments about my intelligence – but I'm not stupid enough to accuse you of that with absolutely zero evidence, concrete evidence, that's ridiculous," Rodgers said.

"There should be an inquiry into their involvement, especially if they went to the island, and in maximum, there should be an investigation into it. So I hope that you will give the same type of energy to these heinous crimes when they do come out and the names do come out."

Rodgers also poked fun at Kimmel's monologue from his show Monday.

"I think it's impressive that a man who went to Arizona State and has 10 joke writers can read off a prompter," he said. "My education at JUCO and my three semesters at Cal that I'm very proud of has worked out for me and I'm glad to see it's worked out for him as well.

"I wish him the best. I don't give a (expletive) what he says about me. But as long as he understands what I actually said, and that I'm not accusing him of being on a list, then I'm all for moving forward."

Aaron Rodgers criticizes ESPN executive Mike Foss

After Rodgers made his comments on the show last week, ESPN vice president of digital production Mike Foss issued an apology in a statement obtained by USA TODAY Sports. The executive said Rodgers made "a dumb and factually inaccurate joke" and "it never should have happened."

Rodgers said he didn't understand Foss' apology and it didn't help the situation.

"Mike, you're not helping. You're not helping because I just read earlier exactly what I said," Rodgers added. "This is, this is the game plan of the media, and this is what they do. They try and cancel."

Rodgers went on to criticize the efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 and the vaccine before moving on to talk about football. Later in the show, McAfee said he was "bummed out" about the whole situation because it was just people yelling at each other. Rodgers said the whole situation won't change his opinion of all parties involved in it.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Aaron Rodgers' Jimmy Kimmel comments: Jets QB doesn't apologize