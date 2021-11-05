Aaron Rodgers discusses positive COVID-19 test: 'I'm in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now'

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 28: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers prepares for a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. Green Bay won 24-21. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made his first public comments Friday after testing positive for COVID-19. Rodgers made his usual appearance on the Pat McAfee show, where he spoke about the "woke mob" and "cancel culture" while trying to defend his actions.

McAfee thanked Rodgers for coming on the program, and gave Rodgers an open floor to start the discussion. Rodgers began by blaming the "woke mob" for coming at him.

"I realize I'm in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now," Rodgers said. "So before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I think I would like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there about myself."

Rodgers then shifted responsibility to the media, saying reporters were "on a witch hunt" to identify which players were vaccinated. He also blamed reporters at the press conference where Rodgers said he was "immunized." Rodgers said if any reporter asked a follow-up question, Rodgers would have explained he's "not an anti-vax flat earther," but that he's a "critical thinker."

Rodgers claimed he did plenty of research on the vaccines, but said he was allergic to something in both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. He then said he was scared off by some of the side effects that came with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

After ruling out those options, Rodgers said he underwent an extensive treatment at home after talking to "medical professionals." Rodgers did not go into detail on that treatment plan.

Once he reported, Rodgers asked the Packers to "accept my immunization status as under their vaccination protocol." Rodgers said he didn't believe the league's protocols were based on science, and was instituted to shame players to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The league informed Rodgers he was considered unvaccinated.

This story will be updated.