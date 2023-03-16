Aaron Rodgers’ desire to play for the Jets proves irony is alive and well I The Rush

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Minty Bets. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Thursday, March 16, 2023, and here’s what Minty is cookin’ up:

  • Aaron Rodgers announced he ‘intends’ to play quarterback for the New York Jets next season

  • The decision is reminiscent of Rodgers’ Packers predecessor Brett Favre, both in leaving Green Bay for the Big Apple and how it could impact backup QB Jordan Love

  • Controversial comments made by Rodgers earlier this year add another surprising layer to his choice, given his apparent conflict with the Jets owner’s family business

  • Plus, March Madness is officially underway with the First Four. There’s still time to get your brackets in for both the men and women’s tournaments with Yahoo Fantasy’s Tourney Pick’Em!

THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes here.

Latest Stories