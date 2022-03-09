Aaron Rodgers Confirms He Will Be Returning to the Green Bay Packers Next Season

Joyce Li
·1 min read
Aaron Rodgers has officially confirmed he will be returning to the Green Bay Packers next NFL season.

The star quarterback took to Twitter to announce the news stating, "Hey everyone, just wanted to clear some things up; YES I will be playing with the @packers next year, however, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I "signed". I'm very excited to be back #year18." In the past year, Rodgers has made headlines regarding the clarity of his contract and his position with the team.

According to ESPN, the announcement has now improved the Packers' Super Bowl odds from 15-1 to 12-1. Rodgers has made it clear that he does not plan to disclose th terms of his contract and all other rumors out there are false. However, it can be expected that Rodgers has signed a restructured contract going into the 2022-2023 season.

Packer fans can now be certain that Rodgers will be playing the upcoming NFL season.

