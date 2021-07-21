NBA Finals: Aaron Rodgers, Bucks co-owner, set to get another ring amid Packers trade rumors

We still don't know if Aaron Rodgers will be playing in Wisconsin this season, but we do know he's getting another ring out of the state.

Thanks to his minority stake in the Milwaukee Bucks, the Green Bay Packers quarterback (for now) is set to receive a championship ring after his team won its first championship in 50 years on Tuesday.

Rodgers did his share of celebrating after the decisive Game 6:

Incredible job by Wes and Mark, Peter, Jon Horst our GM made some incredible moves, and our stars played like stars. Can’t stop 34 💪🏼💪🏼 #champs — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) July 21, 2021

If you want to count it, this would be ring No. 2 for Rodgers after winning the NFL title with the Packers back in 2011.

Rodgers purchased a minority stake in the Bucks back in 2018, reported by the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel to be about 1 percent of the team. He owns the team alongside Marc Lasry, Wes Edens and Jamie Dinan and Mike Fascitelli, and has frequented the Fiserv Forum in the past, though the less said about his chugging attempts the better.

The Bucks' championship is at least shot in the arm for Wisconsin after several months of limbo over Rodgers' relationship with the Packers. Rodgers has held out of Packers workouts throughout the offseason amid reports of a trade demand and his loathing of Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst.

How that will all end is anybody's guess, but he and the state will always have the 2011 Super Bowl and and the 2021 NBA Finals.

