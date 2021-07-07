Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau Win The Match IV , Beating Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson

Stacy Revere/Getty

In the on-the-green battle of the quarterbacks, Aaron Rodgers was victorious on Tuesday.

The Green Bay Packers star and 2020's NFL MVP, 37, beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and reigning Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady at the fourth iteration of The Match, the two-on-two charity golf match.

Helping Rodgers secure his win was 2020 U.S. Open champ Bryson DeChambeau, 27.

Brady, 43, was paired with PGA winner Phil Mickelson, 51, for the televised event, which was held at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana.

They were supposed to be playing 18 holes but Rodgers and DeChambeau pulled ahead of Brady and Mickelson on the back nine, winning it all with a score of 4 and 3 on the 16th hole thanks to a birdie putt — one of five Rodgers made throughout the day.

Clutch gene. 🏆@AaronRodgers12 walks in one final putt to win The Match alongside @B_DeChambeau. pic.twitter.com/WNEJ1zEMRX — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 7, 2021

Got 'em in the second half. 🏆@AaronRodgers12 and @B_DeChambeau win Capital One’s The Match 3&2 over Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady. pic.twitter.com/cfZw2riEO6 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 7, 2021

Tom Brady’s golf ball has all his Super Bowl wins on it 🐐



#CapitalOnesTheMatch pic.twitter.com/cCgEgXCwyW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 6, 2021

This is the second time Brady and Mickelson have come up short on The Match. They were paired together to play against Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning for the second version of The Match in May 2020, but ultimately lost.

Mickelson has won before, besting Tiger Woods in the inaugural version of The Match in 2018 and defeating Manning and Stephen Curry last November in The Match III (Mickelson was partnered there with former NBA star Charles Barkley).

Brady was feeling confident for The Match IV, playing with a golf ball that had all of his seven Super Bowl wins emblazoned on it.

Even in defeat, though, Brady couldn't help but jab at Rodgers. "Hope you're not ready for football season like this," he teased Rodgers.

In total, the foursome raised $2.6 million for charity, Yahoo Sports reported.



Trash talk is nothing new, of course. Ahead of The Match, all players couldn't help but engage in a little trash-talking on social media.

Hours before tee-off, Brady tweeted a clearly edited video of his teammate Mickelson driving and seemingly sharing his strategy. "Being aggressive hitting bombs," Mickelson said in the clip. "Why is that important, well, you've got to hit bombs off the tee and that's what I'm gonna do today. Hit bombs,"

Tweeting a video from golf comedy Happy Gilmore on Tuesday, Rodgers wrote, "*Double pistols* all day."

Phil emailed me this at 3AM can someone check on him? pic.twitter.com/Qpxwkhdfsh — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 6, 2021

Thanks buddy. *Double pistols* all day #. https://t.co/qDbmwFeDoC — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) July 6, 2021

Creator and executive producer Bryan Zuriff of The Match told PEOPLE this week that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback wanted "revenge for his loss in The Match last time."

"Aaron Rodgers is the MVP of the league, and he and Tom are two men who have battled over the years," he added. "So to watch them go at it in a setting like this, where Aaron gets a chance to beat him after losing in the divisional championship game — probably the best game of the season last year — is going to be a really great matchup and give the guys plenty of banter."

As always, The Match on Tuesday had its fair share of celebrity guests. Most notable? Former U.S. President Barack Obama.