Aaron Rodgers boards the Jets, could Patriots make a big WR trade, Cowboys part from Zeke & more free agency reactions

Most of the NFL's juiciest player moves occurred during the early-week "legal tampering" period, but as free agency kicked off in earnest on Wednesday, there were still plenty of signings for fantasy managers to feast on. The biggest move wasn't even technically a transaction, as the endlessly introspective Aaron Rodgers announced his intention to be traded to the New York Jets, but nothing will be official until the Green Bay Packers sort out trade compensation with his team of the future.

Matt Harmon is joined by Fantasy Life's Dwain McFarland to look at all of the biggest moves from Wednesday and Thursday, starting off with a deep-dive on the Jets offense with Rodgers at the helm. How high up should managers draft sophomore WR Garrett Wilson next year? What about third-year WR Elijah Moore who had an intriguing first season in New York, but found himself in the doghouse for much of 2022?

Later, Matt and Dwain talk about the New England Patriots signing JuJu Smith-Schuster and whether they could be in the market to trade for a Cardinals or Broncos wideout. They also react to the week's news that the Dallas Cowboys would be releasing RB Ezekiel Elliott and they talk about their favorite potential Zeke landing spots.

Wrapping up the show, they discuss moves made by the Carolina Panthers & run through a number of other free agency additions, including a trio of lesser QB moves in Baker Mayfield, Jacoby Brissett & Gardner Minshew & three RBs who signed new deals in David Montgomery, Jamaal Williams & Alexander Mattison.

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers runs onto the field during his final game in 2023. The mysterious QB will likely be traded to the New York Jets in the coming days following his announcement on Wednesday. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

3:55 Aaron Rodgers' fantasy fit with the New York Jets offense

14:55 New England Patriots sign JuJu Smith-Schuster, could be in the market for a WR trade

30:30 Ezekiel Elliot to be cut by Dallas Cowboys

40:00 New homes for Baker Mayfield, Jacoby Brissett & Gardner Minshew

48:00 Carolina Panthers sign Miles Sanders, could add another WR

53:50 David Montgomery goes to Detroit, Jamaal Williams to New Orleans & Alexander Mattison stays in Minnesota

61:30 Grab bag moves: Giants sign two WRs; Robert Tonyan; Braxton Berrios; Orlando Brown;

