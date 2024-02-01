Aaron Ramsey: Wales captain to return for Cardiff City at Watford

Aaron Ramsey has scored four goals in eight appearances for club and country this season

Wales captain Aaron Ramsey is set to return to action for Cardiff City this weekend.

Ramsey has been missing for club and country for four months with a knee injury.

But the Wales skipper is in Cardiff's squad for Saturday's Championship encounter at Watford.

Cardiff boss Erol Bulut said: "He has trained without a problem, so he will be with us."

The news will be a lift to Cardiff but also to Wales manager Rob Page with the Euro 2024 play-off semi final against Finland on 21 March and a possible final against either Poland or Estonia five days later.

The midfielder's last Wales outing was in Latvia when he scored in a 2-0 victory.

Ramsey has been sidelined since playing a starring role in the 2-0 Championship derby victory over south Wales rivals Swansea City, at the Cardiff City Stadium on 26 September.

Before his training injury, Ramsey had scored three goals in his six Cardiff appearances and Bulut said both the club and the player had to be patient in his quest for fitness.

He said: "It took a long time, we were expecting him back earlier but with injuries you never know. Sometimes you are back and something happens again.

"But now he is healthy and will be with the team in Watford."

Bulut also praised Ramsey's attitude during his enforced lay-off.

"To train alone, fitness, running, it's not easy," he added.

"You have to train harder to come back. He trained really hard all month and you can see in his face how happy he is with the team on the field."

The Cardiff manager suggested Ramsey's return and players arriving in the January transfer window could be a reset for a side who have secured just one win in their past six league and cup games following promising early-season form.

Bulut said: "When we had Ramsey and Callum O'Dowda, our game was a little different in the offensive shape with the ball.

"After that, when two main players are out of the team it is not easy to replace them.

Story continues

"We had a few problems, but right now he is back and also we have made a few transfers.

"I hope we will be back again in that positive shape we were in before."

Republic of Ireland international O'Dowda is set to return towards the end of February.