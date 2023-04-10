Aaron Ramsdale was viewed as a sign of Arsenal's decline, now he typifies their rise

Aaron Ramsdale had every reason to smile after his exceptional performance against Liverpool - AP/Jon Super

There was a time, not so long ago, when many Arsenal supporters around the world did not believe. They did not believe in Mikel Arteta’s project, and they did not trust the recruitment strategy that had been put in place under Edu, their technical director.

One of the victims of this scepticism, through no fault of his own, was Aaron Ramsdale. Arsenal had finished eighth at the end of the 20201/21 season and the club’s response was to invest a substantial amount of money — an initial £24 million, rising to £30 million — in a goalkeeper who had been relegated from the Premier League in back-to-back seasons.

To those fans who were critical of the Arsenal project, Ramsdale was regarded as a sign of the club’s decline. Such is the nature of the modern world, many of them subsequently fired up their phones and told the goalkeeper what they thought. Some of them went even further.

And so, rather than arriving at a new club to the sound of enthusiastic welcomes, Ramsdale turned up in north London under a barrage of abuse. There were, he has said, attempts to scare him away. On social media, he received threatening messages and was told by some users that they knew where he lived.

Ramsdale’s personal trajectory since then is indicative of Arsenal’s rise as a collective. Those uneasy supporters have turned from doubters into believers in the club, and also in a charismatic goalkeeper who has become such a fundamental part of their title challenge this season.

If Arsenal do succeed in the next few weeks, then Ramsdale will be as deserving of his winner’s medal as any of the more glamorous names in Arteta’s attack. Never was this more evident than at Anfield on Sunday, when he produced a series of saves that can only be described as extraordinary.

Three times in the final 15 minutes, Ramsdale stood firm as his team-mates buckled under the Anfield pressure. Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah and then Ibrahima Konate all looked certain to score before Ramsdale shut them down. The save to deny Salah, especially, was one of the finest stops of this Premier League campaign.

Ramsdale was a one-man wall at times during the second-half at Anfield - here he is somehow denying Ibrahima Konate - Shutterstock/Peter Powell

Another Liverpool shot, another Ramsdale save - this one from Darwin Nunez - Reuters/Phil Noble

“We had to survive,” he said afterwards. “I enjoyed playing today. There are no better games to be playing in. At least my saves have helped us out.”

Ramsdale won the league’s save of the month award for March, for his diving effort to deny Bournemouth’s Dango Ouattara at the Emirates Stadium. He might win it again in April, as a result of this superb leap to the right and fingertip-reach to prevent Salah’s deflected effort. “That was exceptional,” said Jurgen Klopp, the Liverpool manager. “He was exceptional.”

Much has been made of the youth in Arsenal’s attack, where Bukayo Saka (aged 21), Gabriel Martinelli (21) and Martin Odegaard (24) have received so much praise this season. It should not be forgotten that Ramsdale is also in the early stages of his career. At 24, he could feasibly be Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper for the next decade.

He is young, but that does not mean he is inexperienced. Far from it. Ramsdale has already made 139 Premier League appearances, having also represented Bournemouth and Sheffield United in the division. In Premier League history, only one goalkeeper (Joe Hart) has played more matches before turning 25.

On the pitch, it has usually been Ramsdale’s ability with the ball at his feet that has shown him to be an upgrade on Bernd Leno, the former No 1 who was sold to Fulham at the start of this season. Ramsdale’s distribution is excellent and he is crucial to Arsenal’s slick build-up play. But there are days when the priority must be good old-fashioned shot-stopping, and he is now excelling in that department, too.

Away trips to ‘big six’ rivals have often been miserable affairs for Arsenal over the years, but this season it has been different. Ramsdale kept clean sheets at Stamford Bridge and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where he was outstanding, and preserved Arsenal’s point at Anfield this weekend. Big players are needed for these big games and Ramsdale has grown in stature on such occasions.

Off the pitch, too, he is an important figure in the dressing room. A boisterous personality, he has played a significant part in changing the culture at the club. The old cliques have been picked apart and a new core has taken over. Ramsdale is a key member of that core, just as he is a vital member of Arteta’s team.