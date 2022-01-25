Aaron Lineweaver named new football coach at Euless Trinity, where father won 3 titles

Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD announced Aaron Lineweaver as the next head football coach at Euless Trinity during Monday night’s school board meeting.

Lineweaver is the son of longtime Trinity coach Steve Lineweaver.

Aaron, who previously assisted at his alma mater Southlake Carroll, replaces Chris Jensen, who announced his retirement in December after more than 30 years, 22 at Trinity and the last seven as the head coach of the Trojans.

“Lineweaver plans to build strong rapport with student-athletes, parents, teachers, and staff, collaborate with coaches and athletic administration, and continue to build a football program at Trinity High School that honors its tradition of excellence,” the school district said in a press release. “His vision and plan for Trinity football will help the Trojans remain among the top programs in the state for years to come.

“Lineweaver is very excited about the opportunity to partner with and serve the students, staff, and community of Trinity High School as their new head football coach. He is passionate about serving young people and shaping them for their future.”

During his playing days, Lineweaver played football, basketball, baseball and track at Carroll.

Lineweaver went to Baylor on a baseball scholarship and graduated from Dallas Baptist University. He was then drafted by the Kansas City Royals and played minor league ball for five years before retiring in 2000 and getting into education and coaching.

Lineweaver spent his entire 20 years of coaching with Carroll ISD. The Dragons won state titles in 2002, 2004, 2005, 2006 and 2011. Carroll has gone to the state semifinals in back-to-back years with a trip to the Class 6A Division 1 state title game during the 2020 season.

As for the Trojans. they finished last season during a loss in the Class 6A Division 1 regional round against Allen.

Trinity went 11-2 overall and 7-0 in District 3-6A.

Jensen spent the past seven seasons at the helm while compiling a 69-17 overall record. The Trojans won four undefeated district championships during that span and made the playoffs all seven times.

Jensen was an assistant coach including offensive coordinator at Trinity for 15 years alongside Steve Lineweaver, where the pair coached the Trojans to three state titles (2005, 2007, 2009) and another state championship appearance (2010).

Jensen and Steve Lineweaver also spent 10 years together at Commerce, going to the state title game three times and winning a championship in 1999.