Why Aaron Judge's monster 495-foot HR is just the beginning for the Yankees rookie

Before he launched a 495-foot rocket-propelled grenade to the reaches of Yankee Stadium, where no previous ball ever dared go, Aaron Judge’s longest home run of the 2017 season had traveled a piddling 457 feet. Thirty home runs this season had gained more frequent-flier miles than that, including ones from such luminaries as Yan Gomes, Chad Pinder, Austin Slater, Greg Garcia, Brett Eibner and Jorge Soler. It’s almost like Judge didn’t want to unveil all of his feats of strength too early in his breakout season.

Over the weekend, Judge shattered any illusion he was holding something back. On Saturday, he hit a home run that left his bat at 121.1 mph and reached the stands in 3.6 seconds. No ball has been hit harder since Major League Baseball started tracking every batted ball three years ago. For an encore Sunday, Judge took poor Logan Verrett’s hanging 85-mph slider and did something so obscene to it that the broadcast should’ve been rated TV-MA.

It’s impossible to say whether Judge is unlike anything baseball ever has seen, because radar-aided camera technology did not exist during the eras of Frank Howard, Mark McGwire and the other leviathans of the game who may well have smashed balls at similar speeds. The longest home run ever is Mickey Mantle’s 565-foot blast at Griffith Stadium in Washington, D.C., and it’s pretty clear it didn’t go 565 feet. Technology has a funny way of making legendary feats seem a lot less legendary.

Still, nothing in baseball captivates quite like a titanic home run. Fans live to see a ball travel parts of the stadium that seem impossibly far away. And though yours truly and others have hypothesized that the uptick in home runs across the game this season stem from a change to the ball itself, if that is the case, it’s not necessarily making the ball fly farther.

While it may seem like there are more mammoth home runs than ever this season, the percentage of those that have gone at least 450 feet actually are almost the exact same as they were the last two seasons — 2.60 percent this year, 2.46 percent last year and 2.57 percent in 2015, according to Statcast. The change in 425-foot-plus homers is relatively negligible, too. In the most tangible difference, the percentage of 400-foot-plus homers is at 53.86, up more than 3 points from last year and 4 from 2015. It hasn’t done a whole lot to change average distance of home runs, which has jumped a foot a year, from 399 to 400 to 401 this season.

A few more like Sunday’s, and …

1. Aaron Judge may single-handedly move that number by another foot. Thing is, it’s not like what happened over the weekend comes as any surprise. In the battle of people who have hit a baseball harder than 119 mph this season, the scoreboard reads:

Aaron Judge: 4

The 729 other MLB players who have a plate appearance this season: 0

And that’s not even counting the 495-foot job, which left his bat at 118.6 mph. That simply joins the list of the 25 hardest-hit balls this season, of which Judge has 10.

Aaron Judge's 495-foot home run on Sunday is the longest since Major League Baseball started tracking every batted ball three years ago. (Getty Images)

Look, it’s easy to say all this hullabaloo over exit velocity is pedantic because, well, it is. Seriously, does it really matter if a guy hit the ball 121.1 mph vs. 115 mph? Both sear the air at an inconceivable speed. Neither is particularly likely to end in an out. Guy hit it really, really, really hard. Do we really need to quantify that?

No. Of course not. This is baseball, though. It is the sport of numbers, of minutiae, of pedants. If the toy that is Statcast gives us even an iota more appreciation for what Aaron Judge is capable of, good on it, good on the people who geek out for it and good on MLB for using its technology wizardry to help sell one of its stars. Being the King of Statcast didn’t exactly help …

