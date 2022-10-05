Aaron Judge tops Roger Maris with historic 62nd home run I The Rush
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Minty Bets. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.
It’s Wednesday, October 5, 2022, and here’s what Minty is cookin’ up:
Aaron Judge hit a historic 62nd home run, catapulting the Yankees superstar into sole possession of the American League single-season home run record
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen after publicly discussing their marital problems over the past few years
Plus, we are learning more who caught Aaron Judge’s historic 62nd home run ball
THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes .