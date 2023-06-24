Aaron Judge says he has torn ligament in toe, return date unknown

Aaron Judge’s return to the New York Yankees’ lineup may be further away than previously thought.

Just two days after the Yankees said the reigning American League MVP would be resuming baseball activities this weekend, Judge tempered expectations of an imminent return and said he is dealing with a torn ligament in his right great toe.

“I'm not giving you any timeline,” Judge said before Saturday’s game against the Texas Rangers. “There's no need. I've just got to get better and then I'll be out there.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Judge told reporters Saturday that the uncommon nature of the injury makes it difficult to predict when he will be back on the field.

“I don’t think too many people have torn a ligament in their toe,” Judge said. “If it was a quad we’d have a better answer. If it’s an oblique or hamstring we got timelines for that. With how unique this injury is and it being my back foot which I push off of and run off of, it’s a tough spot.”

Judge injured his toe on June 3 while crashing into the outfield wall at Dodger Stadium after catching a fly ball.

The AL home run king worked out in a pool this week and had inquired about on-field work, leading to the club’s optimism.

“It’s something I mentioned to the training staff: I want to test it out a little bit,” Judge said. “Maybe play catch, maybe take some dry swings. I just kind of see where it’s at.

“I really wouldn’t say it’s me running on the field and or doing a lot of baseball activity. It’s more me being passive saying, `We’ve done a lot of stuff in here. We’re making some great progress. Let’s test with what I’m going to be actually doing on the field.'”

Judge slugged an American League-record 62 home runs in 2022, the first season of a nine-year, $360million contract. His 19 home runs this season were one short of the major league lead when he was injured.

Judge, a four-time All-Star, leads baseball with 235 home runs since his first full season in the majors in 2017.

New York is 16-26 over the last two seasons when Judge is on the injured list.