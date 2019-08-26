Aaron Judge promises friend he'll hit a home run for him, then hits huge home run

Aaron Judge is a man of his word. The Yankees star delivered on a pregame promise to hit a home run for a friend ahead of Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Who was that friend? Yankees bullpen catcher Jason Brown’s father, John.

Here is Judge's moment with Brown, a retired school teacher, and coach who lives in the Los Angeles area:

“I missed him when we were in Anaheim, saw him on the field and ran over and wanted to say a quick hello to him and his family and kind of told him I would get one tonight and the wind was blowing right and I was able to do it," Judge explained to the New York Post about his pregame conversation with Brown.

Judge hit a solo shot off of Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw in the third inning:

The 27-year-old has homered in every game of this weekend's series in Los Angeles.

Sunday's home run was his 16th of the season and 99th of his MLB career.

