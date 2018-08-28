Aaron Judge injury update: Yankees OF still not swinging a bat

If the Yankees are serious about catching the Red Sox in the AL East, it sure would be nice to have Aaron Judge in the lineup.

Judge ran the bases and participated in fielding drills Monday at Yankee Stadium, but the slugger still hasn't tested his fractured right wrist by swinging a bat.

"I'm sure he can hold the bat," Yankees manager Boone said (via yankees.com). "He can do a lot of things because, through all this, he's been able to do his upper body training, his upper body work; we just haven't gone to the next level of really starting to swing the bat yet. Because of the way he rotates, we've got to get to that point where, because of the fracture, it gets to that end point and [the pain is] nonexistent anymore. And that's been trending in the right direction, but it's been something that's moved kind of slowly."

Aaron Judge doing a little outfield work. pic.twitter.com/rRFOvJ5glr — Pete Caldera (@pcaldera) August 27, 2018

Judge landed on the disabled list with the injury July 27 with an original timetable of three weeks. Though he's admitted to being frustrated by the rehab process, he's vowed not to handle a bat until he's pain free.

In better news for New York, catcher Gary Sanchez (groin) started or Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday and went 2-for-4 with a solo home run.

Gary Sanchez jumped all over this pitch. It’s his third home run of the season with the RailRiders. pic.twitter.com/tGQfwygsYH — Conor Foley (@RailRidersTT) August 27, 2018

Shortstop Didi Gregorious is also progressing from a bruised left heel that put him on the DL retroactive to Aug. 20. He said Monday he expects to be back "sooner than later."