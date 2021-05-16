Aaron Judge homers again, Yankees beat Orioles 8-2

·8 min read
BALTIMORE (AP) — Aaron Judge homered for the third time in two games, Domingo Germán had another stellar outing at Camden Yards and the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-2 on Saturday night.

After hitting two home runs Friday, Judge provided New York a 5-0 lead with a two-run shot in the second. Six of Judge’s 11 homers this season have come against Baltimore.

Germán (3-2) allowed one run and four hits with six strikeouts and two walks over six innings. He has won all four of his career starts in Baltimore.

Tyler Wade had three hits while batting ninth for New York, which improved to 4-1 on its 10-game road trip and has won 11 of its last 14 games overall.

The Yankees took a 3-0 lead in the first on a passed ball by catcher Chance Sisco and a two-run single by Gary Sánchez off Jorge López (1-4).

Judge increased the margin with the two-run homer in the second. He has hit 23 home runs in 59 career games against Baltimore.

BLUE JAYS 4, PHILLIES 0

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered and five Toronto pitchers combined on a six-hitter to beat Philadelphia in a game where Phillies star Bryce Harper exited early with right shoulder soreness.

Harper was replaced defensively in right field by Scott Kingery to start the bottom of the fourth. Harper struck out in both of his at-bats. The Phillies said Harper is day to day.

Guerrero hit his 10th homer, a first-inning solo shot off Aaron Nola (3-3). The drive to right was Guerrero’s sixth to the opposite field.

Anthony Kay went four innings for the Blue Jays, giving up one hit, two walks and striking out six during a 79-pitch outing. Relievers Travis Bergen (2-0), A.J. Cole, Tyler Chatwood and Jordan Romano helped Toronto pitchers finish with 14 strikeouts.

TIGERS 9, CUBS 8, 10 INNINGS

DETROIT (AP) — Harold Castro hit an RBI single in the 10th inning off Craig Kimbrel to lift Detroit past Chicago.

Detroit rallied from deficits of 2-0, 4-3, 7-6 and 8-7 to win a back-and-forth game in which neither starting pitcher made it past the third. The final comeback by the Tigers came when they scored twice off Kimbrel (0-2).

Nomar Mazara tied it with an RBI single that scored the automatic runner, and JaCoby Jones ran for Mazara and stole second. Then Castro — hitless in five previous at-bats Saturday with three strikeouts — slapped a two-out single to left. The throw home by Kris Bryant was a bit off line and Jones was easily safe.

Matt Duffy homered and drove in five runs for the Cubs. His RBI single off Michael Fulmer (3-2) gave the Cubs the lead in the top of the 10th.

BRAVES 6, BREWERS 1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ian Anderson took a no-hit try into the seventh inning, Freddie Freeman hit a two-run homer and Atlanta beat Milwaukee.

Anderson (3-1) cruised through the first six innings, mixing a 96 mph fastball, an effective changeup and an even slower curveball that kept the Brewers guessing.

The 23-year-old right-hander walked four and struck out four before the Brewers ended Anderson’s bid in the seventh. Daniel Vogelbach blooped a leadoff single to center and Pablo Reyes followed with a double that chased Anderson.

Reliever A.J. Minter gave up a sacrifice fly to Luis Urías.

Freeman homered in the second. William Contreras homered off Hoby Milner leading off the Atlanta eighth.

Brett Anderson (2-3) was the loser.

ROYALS 5, WHITE SOX 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Salvador Perez hit a three-run homer for the second straight day and Kansas City handed Carlos Rodón his first loss of the season with a victory over Chicago.

Whit Merrifield had two hits and scored twice as the Royals got to Rodón (5-1) for four runs in the first three innings. The left-hander allowed two earned runs in 31 innings while winning his first five starts of the year, including a 3-0 victory at Kansas City in his previous start on May 7.

The big blow was Perez’s ninth homer, an opposite-field drive on a 96-mph fastball up and out of the zone in the third. The early run support was more than enough for Mike Minor (3-2), who pitched seven innings of two-hit ball in his first win since April 23. The left-hander struck out seven and walked two.

Carlos Santana homered in the ninth for Kansas City. Scott Barlow and Josh Staumont each got three outs, finishing a four-hitter.

José Abreu accounted for Chicago’s only run with his eighth homer.

RED SOX 9, ANGELS 0

BOSTON (AP) — Alex Verdugo hit a solo homer in his first at-bat on his 25th birthday, Xander Bogaerts had a three-run shot and Boston beat Los Angeles.

Rafael Devers added a solo shot, Bobby Dalbec hit a two-run double and Franchy Cordero drove in two runs with two doubles for the Red Sox. They won their third straight and matched their season high by climbing nine games over .500.

Angels star Shohei Ohtani had a rough day, getting cut down on a baserunning blunder after a single in his first at-bat, and striking out his next three.

Martín Pérez (1-2) went six innings. Three relievers combined on the four-hitter.

Dylan Bundy (0-5) was the loser.

ASTROS 6, RANGERS 5

HOUSTON (AP) — Carlos Correa and Kyle Tucker each homered to help Luis Garcia earn his first career win as Houston held on to beat Texas for its fifth straight victory.

Correa capped a four-run first with a two-run homer to right as the Astros got to Texas starter Dane Dunning (2-3). Alex Bregman also had a two-run single in the inning.

Tucker upped the lead to 6-1 with a two-run shot to right in the seventh.

Garcia (1-3) permitted one run and five hits with five strikeouts in five innings. Ryan Pressly pitched a perfect ninth for his seventh save of the season.

The Rangers cut the lead to 6-5 with a four-run eighth. Joey Gallo, who finished with three hits, hit a three-run homer, and Andy Ibáñez had an RBI groundout to score David Dahl. The Rangers have lost five straight.

TWINS 5, ATHLETICS 4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Miguel Sanó snapped a 19-game homerless drought with a three-run homer in the eighth inning and Minnesota came back to beat Oakland.

Sanó pounded his chest and gestured to his teammates as he rounded the bases after his homer off left-hander Jake Diekman just reached the overhang in right field. Sanó was hitting just .114 this season before the homer, which was just his second of the year and first since the third game of the season.

It was the big hit Minnesota needed to snap its five-game losing streak and finally offer some relief for its struggling offense.

Alex Colomé (2-3) pitched a scoreless inning in relief of José Berríos. Hansel Robles secured his first save of the year despite a one-out double from Chad Pinder in the ninth. Diekman (2-1) pitched a third of an inning for the Athletics.

Mark Canha homered for the second straight game for Oakland and Matt Olson added a two-run shot.

RAYS 12, METS 5

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Joey Wendle had three doubles and a single, keying two big innings that sent Tampa Bay past New York.

Yandy Diaz, who had two of Tampa Bay’s eight doubles, and Randy Arozarena each had three hits.

Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso and Jose Peraza each homered for the Mets. They have lost two in a row at Tropicana Field after a seven-game winning streak.

Wendle had an infield that set up a run in the first and doubled to spark a five-run fourth that made it 6-4. He hit a two-run double in a six-run eighth that broke open the game.

Rays starter Shane McClanahan (1-0) got his first major league win. Joey Lucchesi (1-3) was the loser.

PIRATES 8, GIANTS 6

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jacob Stallings hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning and Pittsburgh rallied past San Francisco.

Stallings had a two-out, two-run double that capped four-run comeback in the seventh that made it 6-all.

Adam Frazier singled to lead off the Pittsburgh ninth and was thrown out at the plate when he tried to score on Bryan Reynolds’ one-out double. Reynolds took third on the play, and scored when Stallings homered off Jake McGee (1-1).

Pirates closer Richard Rodriguez (2-0) was the winner.

Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton was ejected for arguing balls and strikes in the eighth.

Darin Ruf and Brandon Crawford hit home runs off Tyler Anderson to put the Giants ahead 3-0 in the first. Mike Tauchman hit a two-run homer off reliever Kyle Keller for a 6-2 lead in the sixth.

The Associated Press

    HOUSTON (AP) — Carlos Correa and Kyle Tucker each homered to help Luis Garcia earn his first career win as the Houston Astros held on to beat the Texas Rangers 6-5 on Saturday night for their fifth straight win. Correa capped a four-run first with a two-run homer to right as the Astros got to Texas starter Dane Dunning (2-3). Alex Bregman also had a two-run single in the inning. Tucker upped the lead to 6-1 with a two-run shot to right in the seventh. Garcia (1-3) permitted one run and five hits with five strikeouts in five innings. Garcia has allowed three runs or fewer in each of his six starts this season. Ryan Pressly pitched a perfect ninth for his seventh save of the season. Houston moved a season-high six games over .500 at 23-17. The Rangers cut the lead to 6-5 with a four-run eighth. Joey Gallo, who finished with three hits, hit a three-run homer, and Andy Ibáñez had an RBI groundout to score David Dahl. The Rangers have lost five straight. Nate Lowe had a sacrifice fly in the first. Dunning yielded four runs and seven hits with three strikeouts and three walks in four innings. It was the third start this season he’s allowed at least four runs. TRAINER’S ROOM Rangers: RHP Kohei Arihara (right middle finger contusion) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Sunday, manager Chris Woodward said. Astros: RHP Jose Urquidy (posterior shoulder discomfort) will not pitch in the Astros’ next series in Oakland, manager Dusty Baker said. Urquidy, who left Wednesday’s start with the injury, would have been slated to pitch on Tuesday. “It’s no secret, Urquidy is not going to pitch (against Oakland),” Baker said. RANGERS ROSTER MOVES Texas selected the contract of RHP Hunter Wood from Triple-A Round Rock and optioned Wes Benjamin to Round Rock. To make room for Wood on the 40-man roster, C Jack Kruger was designated for assignment. Wood surrendered two runs in 1 1/3 innings of relief on Saturday. UP NEXT Rangers: RHP Kyle Gibson (3-0, 2.28) looks to continue his solid start of the season as he takes the mound on Sunday in the finale of the four-game series. Gibson has allowed one or fewer runs in five of his last seven starts. Astros: RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (3-1, 3.10) makes his eighth start of the year Sunday looking for his third straight win. McCullers struck out nine and allowed one run in eight innings in a win over the Angels on Tuesday. The Associated Press

  • Capitals defeat Bruins in OT of playoff opener

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Nic Dowd deflected in T.J. Oshie's shot from the blue line 4:41 into overtime to give the Washington Capitals a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Saturday night in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series. The Capitals weathered the loss of starting goaltender Vitek Vanecek to a lower-body injury early on, with backup Craig Anderson making 21 saves without allowing an even-strength goal. Tom Wilson and Brendon Dillon also scored for the Capitals. Daniel Sprong and Anthony Mantha, making their playoff debuts, each had an assist. Jake DeBrusk and Nick Ritchie scored for Boston, and Tuukka Rask made 29 saves. Wilson opened the scoring 6:22 into the game. Boston’s Charlie McAvoy broke his stick on a shot attempt, leading to a 3-on-2 Washington breakaway with Oshie at the center of it. After a few quick passes, Wilson roofed it over Rask’s far shoulder. The Bruins answered with 6:50 left in the period when Curtis Lazar won an offensive-zone faceoff and chopped the puck behind him to DeBrusk for a wrister that evaded Vanecek’s lunge to the right. Vanecek hurt himself on the play and Anderson, who turns 40 on Friday, replaced him. He had not played a postseason game since 2017. The 25% capacity crowd at Capital One Arena thought Alex Ovechkin put the Capitals ahead in the second period with a deflection goal off Dillon’s point shot. Instead the goal was credited to Dillon after replay showed the puck bounced through traffic and off a Boston stick, but not off Ovechkin’s. With Dmitry Orlov in the box for high-sticking, the Bruins converted on their third power-play chance of the night with 3:22 left in the second. David Pastrnak’s shot redirected off Ritchie’s skate and through Anderson’s legs, barely making it over the line before a defender came in to clear it. OSHIE STEPS UP AS CENTER Normally a right wing, Oshie played out of position as Washington’s third-line center with Evgeny Kuznetsov unavailable due to COVID-19 protocols. Oshie cashed in with two assists. Oshie was a game-time decision due to a lower-body injury he sustained May 8 that caused him to miss the Capitals’ regular-season finale. He left the bench briefly during the first period before returning to the game. NEW FACES IN NEW PLACES Capitals defenseman Zdeno Chara faced the Bruins in a playoff game for the first time after he spent 14 years as Boston’s captain. Chara finished with one shot and three hits. Also, former Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall made his Bruins playoff debut a month after joining them as a trade-deadline acquisition from Buffalo. The second-line left wing had two shots in 17:49 of ice time. UP NEXT The Capitals host Game 2 on Monday night before the teams head to Boston for Games 3 and 4 on Wednesday and Friday. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Adam Zielonka, The Associated Press