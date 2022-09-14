Aaron Judge hits two home runs to give him 57 on the season as Yankees beat Red Sox

BOSTON – Aaron Judge resumed his march toward home run history Tuesday night, with two solo shots against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

And both solo blasts were game-tying shots, Nos. 56 and 57 on the season.

On his path toward the Yankees’ single season home run record, Judge has made a distinct impact.

Leading off the sixth inning, Judge lashed a first-pitch Nick Pivetta curveball over the right-center field wall, knotting the game 3-3 against the last-place Boston Red Sox.

Leading off the eighth against Garrett Whitlock, Judge blasted one well over the famous Green Monster, making it a 4-4 game after another rough Fenway start by Yanks' ace Gerrit Cole (6 IP, 4 ER, 3 HR).

As he chases Roger Maris’ franchise and AL record of 61 homers set in 1961, 23 of Judge’s homers have either tied the game or given the Yankees a lead.

The Yankees went on to win 7-6 in 10 innings.

New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge celebrates after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Judge is currently fourth on the Yankees’ all-time list for homers in a single season. His next target: Babe Ruth’s 59 homers in 1921.

Earlier in the game, Judge singled to extend his on-base streak to 14 straight games.

Entering this two-game set at Fenway, the Yankees overall had a 140-48 record when Judge has homered in his career.

