Aaron Judge hits home run Nos. 58 and 59, inches closer to Roger Maris' Yankees record

Pete Caldera, NorthJersey.com
·2 min read

MILWAUKEE – New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge moved within two home runs of tying Roger Maris’ AL single-season record of 61, crushing Nos. 58 and 59 Sunday afternoon against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.

After launching a solo shot to the second deck in right field in the third inning off right-hander Jason Alexander, Judge blasted a seventh inning solo homer to left in the seventh against right-hander Luis Perdomo.

Judge had not homered since Tuesday at Boston’s Fenway Park, when he blasted Nos. 56 and 57 in a 7-6, 10-inning Yankees win against the Red Sox.

At 59, with 16 games left in the regular season, Judge has tied Babe Ruth's 1921 record for most homers in a single season in Yankees history.

Ruth blasted 60 home runs in 1927, a major league record that stood until Maris launched 61 in 1961.

On Sunday, the Yankees' lineup was boosted by the presence of Anthony Rizzo, activated off the injured list after missing 14 games due to back spasms and migraines associated with an epidural.

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits his 58th home run of the season during the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kenny Yoo)
TRACKER: Aaron Judge home run watch

Batting in the No. 2 spot Sunday, behind Judge, Rizzo singled in his first at-bat and followed Judge's 58th homer of the year with his 31st, a shot over the right field fence.

"He's definitely going to be a big boost for us,'' Judge said of Rizzo on Saturday night, after the Yanks had lost their second straight game at Milwaukee.

Judge missed a bid for an extra-base hit in his first time at bat Sunday, robbed by center fielder Tyrone Taylor, who made a tremendous running catch by the center field fence.

Batting .312 entering Sunday, Judge also has a chance at the AL Triple Crown, as he already leads in homers by a wide margin and now has 124 RBI.

Going 3-for-4 with a walk on Sunday, Judge raised his batting average to .315, trailing only Minnesota's Luis Arraez (.317) and Boston's Xander Bogaerts (.316).

"(I'll) continue to stay focused and go out and do all I can, especially in the leadoff spot,'' Judge said of getting on base consistently.

Judge's massive offensive production comes at a pivotal time, his free agent walk season, after turning down the Yankees' $213.5 million, seven-year extension six months ago.

Trying to get to his first World Series, Judge says his stats are something to reflect on after the season is over.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Aaron Judge hits 58th, 59th home run, two away from tying AL record

