Aaron Jones torches Cowboys, waves goodbye with disrespectful gesture on 3rd of 4 TDs

The Green Bay Packers stunned the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, opening a 31-3 third-quarter lead Sunday en route to a 34-24 victory.

Aaron Jones was the star of the show, tallying all four Packers touchdowns against a Dallas defense with no answers for the Green Bay ground game.

Aaron Jones waves goodbye on third score

En route to his third touchdown — a 5-yard scamper in the third quarter — Jones delivered a less-than-respectful message indicative of the play and the flow of the game. With Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones in pursuit, Jones raised his hand to Byron Jones’ face with a wave goodbye as he outraced him to the end zone.

In case you missed it in the video above, here’s a closeup.

Cowboys’ rally falls short

The Cowboys answered with a pair of unanswered touchdowns, but the Packers held on to pick up the convincing road win against their NFC rivals.

Jones finished with 107 yards on the ground in addition to seven catches for 75 yards in a dominant effort as the focal point of a Packers offense missing Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams and backup running back Jamaal Williams.

He also left a lasting message that Cowboys fans aren’t likely to forgive or forget.

