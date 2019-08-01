Aaron Gordon likes what he sees from Markelle Fultz: 'He's a monster'

Markelle Fultz is looking good with the Magic. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS via Getty Images)

Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz hasn’t had the easiest transition to the NBA. After being selected as the No. 1 overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers, Fultz struggled with injuries and extreme shooting woes. He was traded to the Magic in February, where he hopes to get his career back on track.

If the early reports are any indication, that may actually happen. Magic forward Aaron Gordon has been impressed with what he’s seen from Fultz thus far. In fact, Gordon told SiriusXM he thinks Fultz “is a monster.”

Gordon’s full quote on Fultz was pretty glowing. Gordon said:

“Markelle is a sleeper. He’s a sleeper. So, if he wakes up, and he’s awake and woken up, he’s a monster. A monster. So, people are sleeping on him. That’s what I mean by he’s a sleeper. People are sleeping on him. He going to be huge for our team.”

The 21-year-old Fultz played in just 19 games last season due to a shoulder injury. In December, Fultz was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome. He believes that contributed to his struggles in the NBA.

Since being drafted, Fultz has had major issues with his shot. He developed a nasty hitch that occasionally showed up during games. In two seasons, Fultz has played in just 33 games due to those issues. He’s averaged just 7.7 points.

There’s hope that a change of scenery will help Fultz get things turned around. Gordon’s comments provide some optimism that might actually happen. With Fultz, however, fans will need to see it on the court before they believe it.

