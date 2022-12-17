De’Aaron Fox’s dunk punctuates successful road trip as Kings race past Detroit Pistons

Chris Biderman
·5 min read
Paul Sancya/AP

Harrison Barnes drove from the right wing to the basket against physical Detroit Pistons swingman Isaiah Stewart. Seeing that Barnes was likely to pass, Detroit guard Killion Hayes went to cut off the passing lane to sharp shooter Kevin Huerter in the left corner.

The problem: Hayes left De’Aaron Fox all alone on the left wing. From there, Fox cut into the key and Barnes found him. Fox pounded one dribble, and then pounded the rim. He cocked back a hellacious, two-footed, left-handed dunk that he would later call his best of the season.

Coming with two minutes left and giving his team an 11-point lead, Fox’s dunk punctuated the Kings’ 122-113 victory over Detroit at Little Caesars Arena. With the win, the Kings finished 3-3 on a laborious six-game East Coast road trip, feeling better than they would have if they lost to go 2-4.

“It was a big spark,” Huerter said of Fox’s dunk afterwards. “That was a great moment in the game for us.”

The Kings responded to a sputtering first half by outscoring the home team by 17 points after halftime. There was a different energy to start the third quarter, which included a 14-2 run highlighted by a series of defensive stops. Sacramento hit the break losing by eight, but won the third frame 38-23, and held on in the fourth quarter with Fox’s dunk serving as the flashpoint.

For good measure, Domantas Sabonis added an and-1 dunk moments later, but he missed the free throw, which he said will haunt him during the five-hour flight home to Northern California.

Fox finished with 24 points, nine assists and five rebounds. Sabonis added 23 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists. It marked his fourth consecutive game with at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists — the longest such streak by a Kings player since Chris Webber in 2005. The only other player in team history to accomplish that was Oscar Robertson.

“You know what you’re getting from that man every night,” coach Mike Brown said of Sabonis, whom he again called an All-Star. “I’ve been around a lot of players. If he’s not the hardest-playing person I’ve been around in my career, he’s got to be in the top three. I said that to him the other night.”

Said Fox of Sabonis: “I think he’s played as a top five center in the league this year. Just the way he makes plays, the way that he rebounds, the way he finished, he does everything in the game.”

The importance of finishing the road trip on a high note wasn’t lost on Brown, who shortened his rotation in the second half and leaned heavily on Fox and Sabonis, who played 39:21 and 40:52, respectively. Fox came into the game averaging 32 minutes per game while Sabonis was just under 33.

“I knew that we needed to get this one,” Brown said. “They felt it too. And they probably could have ran longer if we needed them to, but we gave them enough rest to go out there and get the job done.”

The truncated rotation was needed to win the game, but was also a necessity in Fox’s case because his backup, Davion Mitchell, missed the game due to a non-COVID-19 related illness. Matthew Dellavedova was called on to play 8:39, with just over three minutes in the second half, but finished minus-10 on the court without scoring. So Fox, despite his recent sore foot, logged his third-most minutes of the season.

“We had some bumps in the road,” Fox said, referring to the three losses on the road trip. “But getting out of here with this one is definitely good. And this team (the Pistons), they’ve been in every game that they’ve played. So for us coming in here, we knew that it was going to be a dogfight.”

The Pistons fell to 8-23 on the season after losing eight of their last 11. They were without standout guard Cade Cunningham, who had season-ending shin surgery Friday. But Detroit still provided Sacramento with a physical test. The Kings lost on the boards, 46-33, while 19-year-old center Jalen Duren finished with 14 rebounds.

The Kings overcame that physical disadvantage by getting out in transition, finishing with the advantage in fastbreak points, 18-6, which included getting 16 in the second half. It spoke to their second-half rejuvenation.

“We were just trying to finish the road trip strong,” said Barnes, who had 19 points while all five starters were in double figures. “Losing that first game in Milwaukee was tough and we’ve been playing catch up since then. To be able to finish .500 is a big deal for us.”

Rookie Keegan Murray kept the Kings’ offense afloat while the team struggled shooting from 3-point range. He finished with 20 points, his fourth 20-point game of the season and three points shy of his career high. Malik Monk added 11 points and six assists off the bench, joining Sabonis, Fox and Huerter, who all tallied four assists.

The Kings flew home Friday night and will get two days off before starting a six-game homestand on Monday against the Charlotte Hornets.

Latest Stories

  • Huntley at practice for Ravens, but Jackson isn't

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Tyler Huntley was at practice for the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday. Lamar Jackson remained absent as he recovers from his knee injury two weekends ago, but Huntley was on the field during the portion open to reporters. He threw a bit without a helmet on, then participated in a drill while wearing one. Huntley has been in concussion protocol after leaving last weekend's win at Pittsburgh in the third quarter. If he and Jackson aren't available for Saturday's game at Clev

  • Bobrovsky blanks former team, Panthers score 4 on Jackets

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 22 shots, and the Florida Panthers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 on Tuesday night. It was the first shutout of the season for Bobrovsky, who played with Columbus from 2013-19. The Panthers got goals from Brandon Montour, Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart as they halted a two-game skid. Bobrovsky had struggled in November and lost his starting job to Spencer Knight late last month in a loss to the Blue Jackets. But with Knight o

  • Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio signs new three-year contract to stay in Toronto

    TORONTO — Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio has elected to stay in Toronto, rather than test the waters abroad. Osorio, whose contract with Toronto FC had expired, has signed a new three-year contract plus a 2026 option with Toronto, using targeted allocation money. The 30-year-old will be entering his 11th season in TFC colours next year. The targeted allocation money allows the club to buy down the salary cap charge for an existing player providing he earns more than the maximum salary budget

  • Proud despite their team's loss, Morocco soccer fans once again fill Montreal streets

    Sitting amid raucous cheering, chanting and drumming inside a cafe in Montreal's Little Maghreb neighbourhood before the Morocco-France soccer game Wednesday, Ilyas Bajji said he felt right at home. The 32-year-old civil engineer took the afternoon off for the game — but also to unwind in its aftermath. "I feel euphoric. It's a historic event. Everyone is on a cloud," said Bajji, who grew up in northern Tangier and moved to Quebec in 2009. "To be in this cafe on Jean-Talon [Boulevard], I really

  • Canucks reportedly looking to trade Bo Horvat amid stalled contract talks

    It's looking more and more like captain Bo Horvat's time with the Vancouver Canucks is nearing the end.

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • Ovechkin scores 800th goal as Capitals beat Blackhawks 7-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored three times to become the third NHL player with 800 career goals, and the streaking Washington Capitals beat the lowly Chicago Blackhawks 7-3 on Tuesday night. Nic Dowd, Anthony Mantha, Trevor van Riemsdyk and Dmitry Orlov also scored as Washington earned its fifth straight win. Conor Sheary had two assists, and Charlie Lindgren made 26 stops. The Capitals went 6-2-1 during a nine-game stretch that had only one home date. Chicago dropped to 1-11-1 in its last

  • At 41, Craig Anderson is doing what few goalies have done in NHL history

    At 41-years-old, Craig Anderson is defying Father Time with strong play for the Buffalo Sabres. But how does he stack up with other goalies that starred over the age of 40 in NHL history?

  • Reports: Blue Jays agree to deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending physical

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending a physical, according to multiple media reports. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the deal to be worth US$63 million over three years. The 33-year-old is an imposing figure on the mound at six-foot-five and 220 pounds. Bassitt has a 46-34 record with a 3.45 earned-run average, 671 strikeouts and 228 walks in 737 1/3 innings pitched with the Chicago White Sox, Oakland and the New York Mets. He was 15-9 with a

  • Titans' injury woes worsen with 7 declared out vs. Chargers

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's injury issues continue to worsen with Titans being declared out, including a trio of defensive starters, for Sunday's game at the Los Angeles Chargers. Rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks did not practice all week and will miss his second straight game because of the concussion sustained Dec. 4 at Philadelphia. Burks suffered the injury on a touchdown catch when Eagles defender Marcus Epps hit him in the face mask. Defensively, the Titans (7-6) will be short-ha

  • Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Thompson, Howden capture ski cross silver at Switzerland World Cup event

    Canada's Marielle Thompson claimed a silver medal in the women's ski cross big final while teammate Reece Howden followed suit on the men's side on Monday in World Cup action in Arosa, Switzerland. Thompson, from Whistler, B.C., duplicated her result from last Thursday's season opener in Val Thorens, France, where she was edged by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund in the final. "Feels great to be back on the podium," a pleased Thompson told Alpine Canada. "I had good, fast starts all day except in the fi

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • Kuzmenko, Martin lead Canucks to 4-3 shootout win over Flames

    CALGARY — Andrei Kuzmenko scored the lone goal, Spencer Martin stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout and the Vancouver Canucks made it six straight road wins on Wednesday night with a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames. Bo Horvat, Conor Garland and Sheldon Dries scored in regulation for Vancouver (13-13-3). Martin made 35 saves between regulation and overtime, improving to 9-3-1. Mikael Backlund, Andrew Mangiapane and Trevor Lewis replied for Calgary (13-11-6). The Flames fell to 6-1

  • Patriots rally for 27-13 win over Cardinals, Murray hurt

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 235 yards, Raekwon McMillan had a crucial fumble return for a touchdown and the New England Patriots rallied for a 27-13 win on Monday night over the Arizona Cardinals, who lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray in the first quarter to a potentially serious knee injury. New England trailed 13-10 at the break but tied the game at 13-all early in the third quarter after a short field goal. The Patriots got their game-changing play and a 20-13 lead later i

  • Irving hits buzzer-beating three to lead Nets 119-116 over beleaguered Raptors

    TORONTO — Kyrie Irving had 32 points, including a three-point buzzer-beater with a tenth of a second on the clock, to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 119-116 win over the struggling Toronto Raptors on Friday. Fred VanVleet had 39 points for the Raptors (13-16), who've lost four straight for the first time this season. Scottie Barnes added 26 points, while Pascal Siakam had 17 and Malachi Flynn finished with 13. Kevin Durant had 28 for the Nets (18-12), who swept their season series with Toronto 4-0.

  • Samuel Charron, Daniel Chamale honoured as Canada Soccer's top Para, futsal players

    TORONTO — Samuel Charron has been named Canada Soccer’s Para Soccer Player of the Year for a third time with Daniel Chamale honoured as Canada Soccer Futsal Player of the Year. Charron, who has been part of the Canadian program since 2010, also won the award in 2016 and '19. He has represented Canada at five International Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football World Cups and was named player of the tournament award in 2019 and 2022. The 24-year-old from Ottawa has 48 career goals in 56 internatio

  • Pirates sign RHP Velasquez in hopes of bolstering rotation

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates signed right-handed pitcher Vince Velasquez to a one-year, $3.15 million contract on Tuesday in an attempt to give their young starting rotation a veteran presence. The 30-year-old Velasquez spent last season working primarily as a reliever with the Chicago White Sox. Velasquez went 3-3 with a 4.78 ERA in 27 appearances for Chicago, with nine starts. He pitched well down the stretch for the White Sox, posting a 2.92 ERA with 24 strikeouts in his final 11

  • Celtics blow big lead, rally back, beat Lakers 122-118 in OT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 44 points, Jaylen Brown added five of his 25 in overtime, and the Boston Celtics blew a 20-point lead in the second half before rallying from a late 13-point deficit for a thrilling 122-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Marcus Smart hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points for the NBA-leading Celtics, who wrapped up their six-game trip by avoiding their first three-game losing streak of the season. Anthony Davis had 37 points and 12