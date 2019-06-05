Aaron Finch says Australia are not scarred by last year’s Trent Bridge nightmare

Australia’s Trent Bridge nightmare is far from forgotten but captain Aaron Finch is confident his team is no longer the scarred side of old.

Finch was in the field last June watching England pile on a massive 481/6 against them in Nottingham, an ODI world record total which no side has come close to matching.

A year on and his side are back at the ground with West Indies the opponents this time around, as both teams search for a momentum-building second win of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Change has certainly been afoot in that time for Australia, with just Finch, Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell likely to play in both matches.

With personnel shuffling comes an attitude adaption as well for the captain, looking to make his memories of the ground positive ones after a confident start to their World Cup campaign.

“A few boys talked about their previous experiences here, which obviously haven't been overly pleasant,” he said. “But we're in the home changing rooms, which is a first for everyone, which is nice.

“Like all dressing rooms and all county cricket the guys have played, they're a bit bigger. They're a little bit more spacious than the away rooms. I think it's a tactic.

“We know how fast the outfields are here in England. We know how flat wickets can be at times, so you have to be prepared to suck up some pressure and soak up a few boundaries here and there.

“As long as we're getting hit in our areas and we often talk about now good execution versus poor execution, and that's all it is.

“Did they hit a good ball for four? Yeah, so don't worry about that. If it's poor execution or a poor plan on my behalf, then it's something to reassess at the end of the game.”

Story continues

Justin Langer reflects on returning to Trent Bridge, hoping for a better result on Thursday than 12 months ago #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/5NuwwHKAVD — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 5, 2019

Australia downed Afghanistan by seven wickets in their opening World Cup game, the five-time world champions beginning in ideal fashion in Bristol.

But with West Indies putting on a destructive short-bowling show in dismissing Pakistan for 105, a step-up is in store if Finch’s side want to stay perfect.

Unsurprisingly, bouncers and short-pitched bowling have been the order of the day when it comes to net sessions leading into Thursday’s contest.

But Finch believes it’s the mental side of preparations that Australia need to get right, warning his side not to hold back with either bat or ball against Chris Gayle and co.

“I think if we are tentative and if we are a bit standoffish and wait for things to happen, that's when they can dominate you from the start,” he added.

“It's important that you turn up with the right attitude and the right intent in them first ten overs, bat or ball.

“They're a very dangerous side, and I think whichever team comes out and executes it from the start of the game, I think it's important that you start really well.

“When you come up against someone as dangerous as Chris [Gayle], you have to be prepared that he's going to hit boundaries.

“So, it's about trying to attack his weaknesses early and making sure that we're putting the ball in the areas that we want to be bowling.

“If you second-guess yourself, if you're a bit tentative, if you're a bit nervous with the ball in hand, he'll get all over you, and once he's going, he's so hard to stop.”

© ICC Business Corporation FZ LLC 2019