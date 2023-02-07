Aaron Finch: Australia T20 captain retires from international cricket

Australian T20 captain Aaron Finch has announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect.

Finch led Australia to T20 World Cup glory in the United Arab Emirates in 2021 - the country’s first global T20 title - and was also part of the side that won the 50-over equivalent on home soil in 2015.

The 36-year-old was captain across both formats until retiring from ODI cricket last September, shortly before the T20 World Cup defence in Australia, where the hosts failed to get beyond the pool stage.

The opener scored more than 8,000 international runs across the course of his career, playing 146 ODIs, 103 T20s and five Test matches.

“Today, fully, I think the time is right to let the T20 team move on into a new phase, particularly with a [T20] World Cup coming up in 2024,” Finch said on Tuesday.

“I think that the time is right to allow them enough time and space to allow a new captain to take over and move the team in their direction.

“It’s been a pretty amazing ride.”