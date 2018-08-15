Aaron Cox, retired minor league pitcher and brother-in-law of Mike Trout, dies at 24

Mike Trout, his wife Jessica, and both of their families are mourning the death of former Los Angeles Angels minor league pitcher Aaron Cox, who was Jessica’s brother. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Aaron Cox, the 24-year-old former Los Angeles Angels minor league pitcher and brother-in-law of Mike Trout, died on Wednesday morning at age 24. A statement from Trout, his wife Jessica (Aaron Cox’s sister), and both the Cox and Trout families was released on Wednesday.

“Early this morning our families lost a phenomenal human being. Aaron Cox was a tremendous son, brother, and brother-in-law. He had a deep love for his family, and a passionate dedication and commitment to his friends. As our families grieve together, we will also celebrate the memories, the laughter, and the love we each shared with Aaron in the short time we had him. He will forever be at the forefront in the hearts and minds of the Cox and Trout families. We will rely on the love and strength of God first and foremost during this difficult and challenging time, as well as our dear family and friends. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers, and our Lord and Savior for His precious gift of Aaron Joseph.”

The Angels also released a statement about Cox’s death.

“The Angels Organization is saddened to hear of the passing of Aaron Cox, a member of the Angels family since 2015. We are deeply heartbroken and shocked by this tragic loss. Our heartfelt prayers and condolences to his family and friends. Aaron will always have a special place in the hearts of those within the organization.”

Cox, a right-handed pitcher, was drafted by the Angels in the 19th round of the 2015 draft. He spent three years in the lower minors exclusively as a reliever, and had a 3.64 ERA over 68 appearances. He missed the entire 2017 season due to two separate incidents: first, he suffered a fractured orbital bone after taking a line drive off his face during spring training. And second, he was suspended 50 games for testing positive for Ritalin, a banned substance.

Story Continues

A cause of death wasn’t given in either statement. Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times asked the Angels if they would release it, but they won’t at this time.

Asked if he could discuss the cause of death, Tim Mead, the Angels’ vice president of communications, said, “That is not important right now. What is important is that every member of Aaron’s family and every one of his friends take time to digest this loss and grieve in their own way.”

Cox was placed on the voluntary retired list on Aug. 6, just nine days before his death.

Liz Roscher is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email her at lizroscher@yahoo.com or follow her on Twitter at @lizroscher.

