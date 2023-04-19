Aaron Carter's Cause Of Death Confirmed In Autopsy Report

Aaron Carter at a premiere in 2015

Aaron Carter’s cause of death has been ruled as an accidental drowning.

The former teen star was found dead at his home in November 2022, at the age of 34.

His autopsy report results have now been published by numerous US outlets, with the Los Angeles medical examiner ruling that he accidentally drowned in his bathtub while under the influence of drugs.

Alprazolam, often sold under the brand name Xanax, was in the singer’s system at the time of his death, as was difluoroethane.

Difluoroethane was described in the report as “a gas commonly used as a propellant in air spray cleaners for electronic devices that can induce feelings of euphoria when inhaled”.

“Alprazolam (a benzodiazepine) has depressant effects on the central nervous system which can cause drowsiness and sedation,” the report continued.

“Based on the autopsy findings, investigative reports and circumstances, as currently known, Mr Carter became incapacitated while in the bathtub due to the effects of inhaling compressed gas and taking alprazolam.

“This resulted in him becoming submerged under water, unable to breath, and ultimately led to his death.”

Aaron on stage in 2019

Aaron made his start in the music industry as a child, supporting the Backstreet Boys – of which his elder brother Nick Carter is a member – on tour, and releasing his self-titled debut album at the age of nine.

The album sold a million copies worldwide and peaked at number 12 in the UK, while lead single Crush On You reached the top 10 in various territories.

He released four more albums in his lifetime, the most recent of which, Love, came out in 2018.

Aaron had been embroiled in a number of controversies in his later years, and had several run-ins with the law.

His relationship with his siblings was strained over the years and in 2019 his brother Nick filed a restraining order against him, alleging he threatened to kill his pregnant wife and unborn child.

Aaron and Nick Carter in 2006

While Aaron acknowledged the restraining order on Twitter at the time, he denied the allegations of threatening behaviour.

Aaron also had a history of drug convictions and reportedly went to rehab on a number of occasions.

Help and support:

Contact FRANK on 0300 123 6600 or visit the website for alternative contact methods.

