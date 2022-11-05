Aaron Carter: Singer, rapper and brother of Backstreet Boys' Nick dies aged 34

Aaron Carter

Singer and rapper Aaron Carter has died at the age of 34.

He was the younger brother of the Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter.

Website TMZ said Carter was found dead in his bath at his home in Lancaster, California, on Saturday morning. Representatives of his team confirmed his death, PA reported.

TMZ also reported Los Angeles County police arrived at the scene at around 11:00 local time (18:00 GMT) after receiving a report of drowning.

Carter shot to fame in the late 90s, selling millions of copies of his four albums, the first of which was when he was only nine years old.

As he grew older, Carter transitioned into rap, and also appeared in Broadway musicals and on the US TV show Dancing With The Stars.