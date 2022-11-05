Aaron Carter: Singer and brother of Backstreet Boys' Nick dies aged 34

Alex Binley - BBC News
·2 min read
Aaron Carter
Aaron Carter

Singer and rapper Aaron Carter has died at the age of 34.

He was the younger brother of the Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter.

Website TMZ said Carter was found dead in his bath at his home in Lancaster, California, on Saturday morning. Representatives of his team confirmed his death, PA reported.

"Right now it's a really bad time, we're trying to figure out what happened and what the cause of it was," they said.

"We're just as upset as everyone and hope that fans can give thoughts and prayers to his family."

TMZ also reported Los Angeles County police arrived at the scene at around 11:00 local time (18:00 GMT) after receiving a report of drowning.

Carter started his career opening for the boy band Backstreet Boys on a number of tours and concerts, and also had a successful solo career.

During the late 90s and early noughties he sold millions of copies of his four albums, the first of which was when he was only nine years old.

His second album, Aaron's Party (Come Get It), was released in 2000 and went triple platinum.

Aaron Carter performs at a concert in 2002
In the early noughties, Aaron Carter was at the height of his fame

It featured the singles I Want Candy, Aaron's Party (Come Get It) and That's How I Beat Shaq. Following the album he again supported the Backstreet Boys and Britney Spears' on the Oops!... I Did It Again tour.

As he grew older, Carter transitioned into rap, and also appeared in Broadway musicals and on the US TV show Dancing With The Stars.

He faced a number of struggles, checking in to rehab several times and filing a bankruptcy petition in 2013 over millions of dollars of debt, much of it tax-related.

He also had several run-ins with authorities over drugs possession and reckless driving.

Earlier this year he told the Daily Mail he wanted no longer to be seen as a "train wreck".

"I am not how some people try to paint me," he told the outlet. "If somebody wants to call me a train wreck, well I've been a train that's been wrecked multiple times and derailed by many different things."

Nick and Aaron Carter on the red carpet in 2000
Aaron Carter is the younger brother of the Backstreet Boys' Nick

Carter's son Prince was born in 2021 and according to The Hollywood Reporter he checked into rehab earlier this year in a bid to gain custody of him.

