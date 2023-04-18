Aaron Carter Drowned After Taking Xanax and Huffing: Coroner

102.7 KIIS FM's 2017 Wango Tango - Arrivals - Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

A cause of death for Y2K-era pop teen idol Aaron Carter has been determined. The singer, 34, drowned after inhaling difluoroethane, also known as huffing, and taking alprazolam (a generic form of Xanax), according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Carter died Nov. 5, 2022, after being found unresponsive in the bathtub of his Lancaster, California home. Following his brother’s death, Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter wrote on social media, “My heart has been broken today. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed. Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss. But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know.”

Aaron Carter became an immediate sensation in the late Nineties with the hit song “I Want Candy” and his appearances on Lizzie McGuire and Sabrina, the Teenage Witch. The late singer’s career was plagued by personal issues and following his death Nick and their sister Angel began a fund to raise money for children’s mental health wellness in his honor.

“Very grateful for the outpour of love and support for my brother,” Nick wrote in an Instagram story. “In his memory, a donation fund has been started to benefit @OnOurSleevesOfficial, an important children’s mental health organization helping families across America.” The post linked out to a donation form for On Our Sleeves, an organization that provides educational information about mental health to communities around the U.S. and helps connect families to local resources.

In January, Nick shared the musical tribute “Hurts to Love You” to his late brother. “We all have someone in our lives that no matter what they do and how bad it hurts you still love them,” Nick wrote of the song.

