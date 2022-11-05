Aaron Carter dead: Singer and brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick dies, aged 34

(Getty Images)

Singer Aaron Carter has died, aged 34.

Carter, who was also a rapper, actor and TV personality, shot to fame in the 1990s, and was the brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter,

His death was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, after being reported byTMZ.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told THR that a suspicious death took place at Carter’s address, but could not confirm the identity.

The Independent has contacted Carter’s reps for comment. A representative for Nick said: “No comment.”

Carter gained recognition after opening for Backstreet Boys on their 1997 tour when he was just 10.

His self-titled debut album was released later that year and his second record, Aaron’s Party (Come and Get It), went triple platinum following its release in 2000.

Songs featured on the album include “I Want Candy,” “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” and “That’s How I Beat”.

Carter released his most recent single, “Fool’s Gold”, in 2016, with his fifth album, LøVë , arrivinfg in 2017,

The singer appeared as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars as well as Broadway musical Seussical.

More to follow