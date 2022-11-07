Aaron Carter: Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter pays tribute brother after his death, aged 34

Backstreet Boys band member Nick Carter has paid tribute to his brother, singer Aaron Carter, following his death aged 34.

The former child star was tragically found dead in a bath in his LA home on Saturday, with the cause of his death still being investigated by US police.

His sibling Nick, 42, posted a moving tribute to him on Twitter on Sunday, saying his “heart is broken” following the loss of his “baby brother”.

His post, accompanied by a series of photographs, acknowledged the “complicated relationship” the siblings shared, while he described “addiction and mental illness” as “the real villains”.

He wrote: “My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded.

“I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.

“Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness are the real villains here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you baby brother.”

Aaron Carter released four solo albums as a child, his 1997 self-titled debut selling more than one million copies worldwide. His fame led him to open for his brother’s boyband Backstreet Boys that same year. Three more LPs followed, including Aaron's Party (Come Get It) - which sold three million units in the US alone in 2000.

His later career included releases of an EP and several compilations as well as an appearance on the US reality show Dancing with the Stars. All the while, his personal life was beset with problems as well as high-profile feuds with members of his family.

Mr Carter had a history of drug offences and went to rehab on a number of occasions as his career progressed. He transitioned from pop into rap music and procured a number of face tattoos as he distanced himself from his child star image.

In later years, his feuds with Nick became more intense - and he reportedly accused his older brother of putting him under a conservatorship scheme, similar to the one Britney Spears famously battled against. His brother would reportedly later take out a restraining order.

Actress and singer Hilary Duff is among others who have paid tribute to Mr Carter following his death.

Ms Duff starred in teen sitcom Lizzie McGuire alongside Mr Carter and the pair dated in the early 2000s. She wrote on Instagram: “For Aaron - I'm deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in front of the whole world.

"You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent… boy did my teenage self love you deeply.

"Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy."

US boyband New Kids On The Block shared a black and white photo of Carter and wrote on Twitter: "We are shocked and saddened about the sudden passing of Aaron Carter.

"Sending prayers to the Carter family. Rest in peace, Aaron."

Mr Carter leaves behind his son Prince, who was born in 2021. Prince’s mother, Melanie Martin, also released a statement to express grief on Saturday. She told TMZ: “My fiancé Aaron Carter has passed away. I love Aaron with all my heart and it’s going to be a journey to raise a son without a father.

Aaron Carter pictured in 2017 (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
“Please respect the privacy of my family as we come to terms with the loss of someone we love greatly.

“We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.”

