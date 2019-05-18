Aaron Brown tops Andre De Grasse at 200m showdown in Shanghai

It was a Canadian 1-2 finish in the men's 200-metre race at the Shanghai Diamond League event on Saturday.

Aaron Brown edged teammate Andre De Grasse for the win in a showdown between the country's two top sprinters.

Brown improved upon his season's-best time by finishing in 20.07 seconds, followed by De Grasse in 20.21 — just 0.01 off his season's best.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"It was a rock-solid field today and I am pleased with the performance," Brown said. "I felt in Doha [earlier this month] I ran a great curve then gave it all away on the straight. It was nice to win, build some momentum and gain some more respect from the guys [in the 200]. I've just got to keep that going."

WATCH | Canada goes 1-2 in Shanghai 200m:

It was the second individual 200-metre race for De Grasse since he strained his hamstring at the national championships last summer. He had a time of 20.20 seconds last April at the Grenada Invitational.

"It has taken me a while to recover fully from my injuries," De Grasse said. "I am happy with my achievement today."

Canadian record in steeplechase

Canada's Genevieve Lalonde notched a personal best and bettered her own Canadian record in the women's 3000m steeplechase. The seventh-place finish came in a time of nine minutes, 29.82 seconds.

That tops her previous record of 9:29.99 set in 2017.

Mason, Newman make Diamond League debuts

Canadian high jumper Mike Mason and pole vaulter Alysha Newman were also in competition in Shanghai, making their Diamond League season debuts.

Mason, the native of Nanoose Bay, B.C., held a world-leading height of 2.31 metres entering competition on Saturday, but finished eighth after failing to clear 2.25.

Story continues

Newman finished seventh in her return to action. The Canadian cleared attempts at 4.42 and 4.52 before missing all three attempts at 4.62.

Lyles scores thrilling win

Noah Lyles exploded over the final third of the race to win a thrilling men's 100m in a personal best 9.86 seconds, pipping fellow American Christian Coleman in a photo-finish.

Coleman, in his first outing of the year, tore out of the blocks and looked to have the race under control at halfway until Lyle's storming finish caught him with a dip at the line.

World indoor sprint champion Coleman was awarded the same time, the best of the year so far, and the top four all went under 10 seconds with Akani Simbine of South Africa third (9.95) and last year's winner Reece Prescod of Britain fourth (9.97).

WATCH | Lyles nips Coleman in a photo-finish:

"I said to my coach in warm-up 'today is the day'," said Lyles.

"I feel hot. I knew if I got out of the blocks and if I was anywhere close, I knew I could come late for the win."

American Aleia Hobbs won the women's 100m in 11.03 seconds despite fracturing her wrist playing laser tag two weeks ago, holding off Nigeria's Blessing Okagbare (11.07) and double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson (11.14).

"I was expecting to perform better," said Jamaican Thompson, after her first 100 since midway through last year.

"I will be seeking better performances."

WATCH | Hobbs sprints to victory:

Olympic and world champion Omar McLeod held off local Xie Wenjun to win the Shanghai 110m hurdles for the fourth straight year, crossing the line in 13.12 seconds before collapsing to the track in tears.

"It was difficult for me to compete today," the Jamaican said. "My auntie Tracey died yesterday ... I just wanted to finish, win and get the job done."

Diamond League on CBC Sports

CBC Sports is providing live streaming coverage of all 14 Diamond League meets this season at CBCSports.ca and via the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices. TV coverage will be featured as part of the network's Road To The Olympic Games weekend broadcasts throughout the season.

The following is a list of upcoming Diamond League meets, all times ET: