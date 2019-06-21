Aaron Brown takes first place in men's 100-metre sprint at Harry Jerome Classic in Burnaby

Some of Canada's top track and field athletes, including the country's fastest man, hit the track at the Harry Jerome International Track Classic Thursday night in Burnaby, B.C.

Toronto native Aaron Brown had a clear lead in the men's 100-metre sprint final, where he placed first at Thursday night's event at Swangard Stadium.

It was 15 degrees Celsius when Brown posted a time of 10.30 seconds.

"I don't like it but that comes with the territory," said the 27-year-old who is from Toronto and was a member of Canada's bronze medal 4x100-metre relay team at the 2016 Rio Olympics. "Sometimes it's not just the fastest time that matters, it's about the training you get in.

"I just wanted to get through healthy, have a good run. I'm going to look down the road. I know it's a long season."

He's taken over the title of Canada's fastest man from Olympic medallist Andre de Grasse and although many consider him a rising star in men's athletics, Brown says he loves making local track meets a priority.

"I always appreciate the support in local crowds like this," he said.

"There's definitely more meets overseas that pay a little more and stuff, but I think it's important to show face in Canada 'cause this is where I grew up and I ... wanna give back to the community."

Jerome Blake, a 24-year-old who was born in Jamaica and now lives in Burnaby, B.C., was second in 10.42 seconds while American Remontay McLain was third in 10.52. Blake had earlier won the 200 metres in 20.89 seconds.

Phylicia George wins 100m hurdles

Olympic medallist Phylicia George from Markham, Ontario finished second in the women's 100-metre sprint final after taking first place in the women's 100-metre hurdles.

"It's kind of like a workout," she said. "The hurdles is my specialty, I got that out of the way then just focused on my speed in the hundred."

A solid score at the Harry Jerome Classic could help send athletes to the World Championships or the Olympics.

Khamica Bingham of Brampton, Ont., won the 100 metres in 11.54 seconds and the 200 metres in 24.06 seconds.

Kat Surin, daughter of Olympic gold medallist Bruny Surin, came into the meet hoping to run a time of 51.80 seconds or better in the 400 metres, which would qualify her for the world track and field championships this fall in Doha, Qatar. Surin finished second in the race in a disappointing 54.07.

"My legs at the end just were not moving," said the St. Jerome, Que., native who recently graduated from the University of Connecticut. "I'm not sure what happened. It was a good experience. You can't always be perfect."