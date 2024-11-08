Aaron Boone will be back as Yankees manager after club exercises option

Boone has managed the Yankees since 2018 and led them to the ALCS three times and 2024 World Series.

Aaron Boone will return as New York Yankees manager after the team announced on Friday that they have exercised their club option on his contract for 2025.

Boone has been Yankees manager since 2018 and led the team to a 603-429 regular season record, three AL East titles, three trips to the ALCS, and a World Series appearance.

This story will be updated.