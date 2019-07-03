Aaron Boone on Gleyber Torres' All-Star snub: 'Its a joke he's not on that team'

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is going to stick up for his guys. Boone ripped the All-Star selection process Wednesday, saying it was “a joke” that Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres did not make the team, according to Lindsey Adler of The Athletic.

That’s not all Boone said about the issue. He also called it “ridiculous,” among other things.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Aaron Boone on Gleyber Torres' all-star worthiness: "I think its a joke he's not on that team. Gleyber Torres is not an all-star? You can kick rocks on that. It's ridiculous. [...] It doesn't seem right to me that he's not on that team." — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) July 3, 2019

That’s not the first time Boone has said something can “kick rocks.” He also used that phrase when the Yankees got into a bean ball war with the Tampa Bay Rays last season.

Does Boone have reason to be angry? Through 77 games, the 22-year-old Torres is hitting .295/.363/.544, with 19 home runs.

It’s a strong line, though Xander Bogaerts, who was named as an All-Star replacement Wednesday, has been slightly better. Bogaerts is hitting .301/.392/.541 over 82 games. Bogaerts has a 3.8 fWAR compared to Torres’ 2.6 fWAR.

That’s not to say Torres is undeserving. He’s been great. And if the rosters wind up unchanged from here, Torres will stick out as one of the best players not taking part in the festivities.

If there’s a positive, it’s that Torres is still extremely young. Given the growth he’s showed this season, he should be in consideration for multiple All-Star appearances during his career.

———

Story continues

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports: