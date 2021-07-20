AAP MP Sanjay Singh gives Zero Hour notice in RS on 'Pegasus Project' report

AAP MP Sanjay Singh (File photo)

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has given a Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha on the 'Pegasus Project' media report on Tuesday.

On Monday, the AAP MP gave a suspension of business notice under rule 267 over revelations of the scale of Pegasus spyware.

Rajya Sabha witnessed three adjournments, on the first day of the monsoon session on Monday before it was adjourned for the day.

The development comes after the names of over 40 Indian journalists appeared on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance by an unidentified agency using Pegasus spyware, according to a report published in The Wire on Sunday.

According to the report, the journalists who were targeted work for some news organisations in the country including Hindustan Times, The Hindu, India Today, Indian Express and Network18. Many of them cover matters related to Defence, Home Ministry, Election Commission and Kashmir among others. (ANI)