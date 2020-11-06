AAP Govt, MHA Clears Trial to Prosecute Umar Khalid Under UAPA

Delhi police on Friday, 6 November, received the prosecution sanction from the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government against Umar Khalid in the Delhi riots conspiracy case, reported PTI.

Delhi police arrested Khalid on 13 September under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Khalid is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

“We have received prosecution sanction against Umar Khalid in connection with a case registered against him under the UAPA. We have received sanctions from both the Delhi government and the Ministry of Home Affairs,” PTI quoted a senior Delhi Police official, as saying.

The officer also told PTI that the prosecution was sanctioned fortnight ago and now the Delhi Police can name Khalid in their supplementary charge sheet.

"To prosecute one under Section 13 of the UAPA, we need sanction from the Ministry of Home Affairs, which we have already received. For prosecution under Section – 16,17 and 18 of the UAPA, we have received sanction from the Delhi government,” the officer told PTI.

On 23 October, the Karkardooma court ordered that the judicial custody of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, accused of conspiring to organise the Delhi riots in February this year, has been extended till 20 November.

(With inputs from PTI)

