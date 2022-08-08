AAON Reports Earnings, Record Sales & Backlog for the Second Quarter of 2022

TULSA, Okla., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, INC. (NASDAQ-AAON), a provider of premier, configurable HVAC solutions that bring long-term value to customers and owners, today announced its results for the second quarter of 2022.

Net sales for the second quarter of 2022 increased 45.1% to $208.8 million from $143.9 million in the second quarter of 2021. The additional sales from BasX of $24.6 million is the largest contributing factor to our year over year growth. Revenue synergies from this acquisition have materialized faster than expected. Subsequent to quarter end, we have already received an order for $16.2 million of BasX equipment that we plan to build in our Longview, TX facility in order to free up capacity at our Redmond, OR facility for the overwhelming demand BasX is experiencing. The legacy business also had strong organic volume growth of 10.3% during the quarter.

Gross profit margin for the quarter decreased due to increased material, component, labor and freight costs. Similar to the first quarter of 2022, the second quarter was impacted by lower priced orders in our backlog. However, gross profit margin improved materially throughout the second quarter, a trend we expect will continue through the second half of the year as higher priced orders in our backlog hit the production floor.

Earnings per diluted share for the second quarter of 2022 declined 21.1% to $0.30 from $0.38 in the second quarter of 2021. The decline in earnings was primarily due to the contraction in gross profit. As a percent of sales, SG&A expenses, excluding BasX, were down 20 basis points from a year ago.

Financial Highlights:

Three Months Ended 
 June 30,

 

%

 

 

Six Months Ended 
 June 30,

 

%

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

Change

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

Change

 

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

GAAP Measures

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

$

208,814

 

 

$

143,876

 

 

45.1

%

 

 

$

391,585

 

 

$

259,664

 

 

50.8

%

Gross profit

 

47,376

 

 

 

42,107

 

 

12.5

%

 

 

$

93,440

 

 

$

75,264

 

 

24.1

%

Gross profit margin

 

22.7

%

 

 

29.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

23.9

%

 

 

29.0

%

 

 

Operating income

$

20,453

 

 

$

25,212

 

 

(18.9

)%

 

 

$

43,463

 

 

$

43,673

 

 

(0.5

)%

Operating margin

 

9.8

%

 

 

17.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

11.1

%

 

 

16.8

%

 

 

 

Net income

 

15,946

 

 

 

20,615

 

 

(22.6

)%

 

 

$

34,005

 

 

$

36,991

 

 

(8.1

)%

Earnings per diluted share

$

0.30

 

 

$

0.38

 

 

(21.1

)%

 

 

$

0.63

 

 

$

0.69

 

 

(8.7

)%

Diluted average shares

 

53,661,876

 

 

 

53,603,932

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

 

53,944,616

 

 

 

53,736,134

 

 

0.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Measures

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA1

$

29,897

 

 

$

32,777

 

 

(8.8

)%

 

 

$

60,004

 

 

$

58,653

 

 

2.3

%

EBITDA margin1

 

14.3

%

 

 

22.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

15.3

%

 

 

22.6

%

 

 

1These are non-GAAP measures. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation to GAAP measures.

 

Backlog

June 30, 2022

 

March 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

June 30, 2021

(in thousands)

$

464,025

 

$

461,400

 

$

260,164

 

$

138,131

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Company finished the second quarter of 2022 with a record backlog of $464.0 million, up 235.9% from $138.1 million a year ago, and up 78.4% from $260.2 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding BasX's backlog, organic backlog was up 163.6% from the prior year quarter.

Gary Fields, President and CEO, stated, “Despite lower second quarter margin and earnings, we are very optimistic on the outlook for the second half of the year. Moreover, the outlook for the next several years has continued to improve since earlier in the year. I am very pleased to report our backlog remains robust. Our total backlog is up 235.9% and organically up 163.6% from prior year, which positions us well as we enter the second half of the year. Most important though, the margin profile of the backlog is improving substantially. The majority of the Company's backlog at the end of June 2022 will ship within the next twelve months. At June 30, 2022, our backlog of $464.0 million mostly relates to our legacy business, which includes both the 8% price increase from January 2022 and 7% price increase from March 2022. Beginning in June, we implemented a 1% per month price increase, which we expect to begin realizing in the fourth quarter of this year. Given this, the pricing of orders within the backlog relative to our cost of inventory and trending prices of raw materials has significantly improved from just three to six months ago. As such, we are positioned to hit our target margins in the second half of the year.”

Mr. Fields continued, “We continue to successfully add incremental headcount, which is helping drive record production rates. Total headcount for the legacy business at the end of the second quarter was up approximately 20% from a year ago. Supply chain constraints remain a week-to-week issue, resulting in inefficiencies and larger than normal inventory. However, the combination of our unique configurable manufacturing operations and flexible engineering team allows us to cope better than most of our competitors. This, along with the incremental headcount additions, is helping us maintain competitive lead times, which is allowing us to continue to take market share.”

Mr. Fields continued, “The BasX acquisition, which we closed on in December, has progressed very well. While supply chain issues and inflation have caused similar issues that our legacy business is realizing, I am pleased with how BasX has been so flexible to adapt to challenges. I cannot say enough about how the revenue synergies related to the acquisition are being realized and am pleased with the integration progress. At the end of the second quarter, the backlog at BasX was nearly triple from what it was at the end of 2021. Along with the orders for a new data center project received subsequent to the end of the second quarter, the pipeline of construction projects for BasX's data center and clean room end-markets is robust. Overall, we are excited about the growth opportunities that BasX is bringing to AAON."

Mr. Fields concluded, “While the market dynamics over the past year proved to be a challenge, they forced us to make certain changes to our organization, helping us emerge as a much stronger company. Near-term, our robust backlog with an improving margin profile and increased production headcount positions us for improved financial results in the second half of the year. Long-term, we remain very optimistic with the Company’s outlook. The innovations of our premier product offering combined with our advanced manufacturing process and strong independent sales channel positions us to fully take advantage of the secular market trends related to decarbonization and indoor air quality. Leveraging BasX as well as many other initiatives and changes we are making to the AAON organization adds to the opportunities. Overall, we continue to believe the fundamentals of the Company have never been better.”

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $17.6 million and total debt of $106.2 million. Rebecca Thompson, CFO, commented, “Within the quarter, we had net borrowings of $41.2 million from our line of credit to finance the purchase of the BasX building and meet our working capital needs. We are investing in working capital to facilitate the robust growth we are experiencing, while overcoming supply chain issues.”

Ms. Thompson continued, “Our balance sheet remains strong. At the end of the second quarter, our leverage ratio increased to 1.06, from 0.63 at the end of the first quarter. We continue to anticipate cash flow will improve significantly in the second half of the year, allowing us to start reducing net debt by year-end. Overall, we are very comfortable with our financial position and liquidity, and we will continue to invest in our long-term growth plans.”

Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call and webcast today at 5:15 P.M. ET to discuss the second quarter 2022 results and outlook. The conference call will be accessible via a dial-in for those who wish to participate in Q&A as well as a listen-only webcast. The accessible dial-in is 1-833-630-1956 for domestic callers or 1-412-317-1837 for international callers. To access the listen-only webcast, please register at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vppmz7k5.

About AAON
Founded in 1988, AAON is a world leader in HVAC solutions for commercial and industrial indoor environments. The Company's industry-leading approach to designing and manufacturing highly configurable equipment to meet exact needs creates a premier ownership experience with greater efficiency, performance and long-term value. AAON is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where its world-class innovation center and testing lab allows AAON engineers to continuously push boundaries and advance the industry. AAON's culture of 360° innovation empowers its team to deliver solutions that lead to a cleaner and more sustainable future. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this news release may be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933. Statements regarding future prospects and developments are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

Contact Information
Joseph Mondillo
Director of Investor Relations
Phone: (617) 877-6346
Email: joseph.mondillo@aaon.com

AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended 
 June 30,

 

Six Months Ended 
 June 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Net sales

$

208,814

 

 

$

143,876

 

 

$

391,585

 

 

$

259,664

 

Cost of sales

 

161,438

 

 

 

101,769

 

 

 

298,145

 

 

 

184,400

 

Gross profit

 

47,376

 

 

 

42,107

 

 

 

93,440

 

 

 

75,264

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

26,933

 

 

 

16,895

 

 

 

49,989

 

 

 

31,591

 

Gain on disposal of assets

 

(10

)

 

 

 

 

 

(12

)

 

 

 

Income from operations

 

20,453

 

 

 

25,212

 

 

 

43,463

 

 

 

43,673

 

Interest expense, net

 

(550

)

 

 

(4

)

 

 

(740

)

 

 

(1

)

Other income, net

 

220

 

 

 

39

 

 

 

241

 

 

 

56

 

Income before taxes

 

20,123

 

 

 

25,247

 

 

 

42,964

 

 

 

43,728

 

Income tax provision

 

4,177

 

 

 

4,632

 

 

 

8,959

 

 

 

6,737

 

Net income

$

15,946

 

 

$

20,615

 

 

$

34,005

 

 

$

36,991

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.30

 

 

$

0.39

 

 

$

0.64

 

 

$

0.71

 

Diluted

$

0.30

 

 

$

0.38

 

 

$

0.63

 

 

$

0.69

 

Cash dividends declared per common share:

$

0.19

 

 

$

0.19

 

 

$

0.19

 

 

$

0.19

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

53,095,286

 

 

 

52,432,822

 

 

 

52,992,439

 

 

 

52,389,989

 

Diluted

 

53,661,876

 

 

 

53,603,932

 

 

 

53,944,616

 

 

 

53,736,134

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

 

June 30, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

Assets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

17,647

 

 

$

2,859

 

Restricted cash

 

563

 

 

 

628

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $563 and $549, respectively

 

124,335

 

 

 

70,780

 

Income tax receivable

 

7,618

 

 

 

5,723

 

Inventories, net

 

164,001

 

 

 

130,270

 

Contract assets

 

8,569

 

 

 

5,749

 

Prepaid expenses and other

 

4,679

 

 

 

2,071

 

Total current assets

 

327,412

 

 

 

218,080

 

Property, plant and equipment:

 

 

 

Land

 

7,916

 

 

 

5,016

 

Buildings

 

162,962

 

 

 

135,861

 

Machinery and equipment

 

332,178

 

 

 

318,259

 

Furniture and fixtures

 

24,571

 

 

 

23,072

 

Total property, plant and equipment

 

527,627

 

 

 

482,208

 

Less:  Accumulated depreciation

 

235,163

 

 

 

224,146

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

292,464

 

 

 

258,062

 

Intangible assets, net

 

66,409

 

 

 

70,121

 

Goodwill

 

81,892

 

 

 

85,727

 

Right of use assets

 

5,886

 

 

 

16,974

 

Other long-term assets

 

2,649

 

 

 

1,216

 

Total assets

$

776,712

 

 

$

650,180

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

36,189

 

 

$

29,020

 

Dividends payable

 

10,096

 

 

 

 

Accrued liabilities

 

60,125

 

 

 

50,206

 

Contract liabilities

 

29,759

 

 

 

7,542

 

Total current liabilities

 

136,169

 

 

 

86,768

 

Revolving credit facility, long-term

 

106,249

 

 

 

40,000

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

31,866

 

 

 

31,993

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

5,495

 

 

 

18,843

 

New market tax credit obligation

 

6,427

 

 

 

6,406

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $.004 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 53,127,055 and 52,527,985 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

213

 

 

 

210

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

82,078

 

 

 

81,654

 

Retained earnings

 

408,215

 

 

 

384,306

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

490,506

 

 

 

466,170

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

776,712

 

 

$

650,180

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

 

Six Months Ended 
 June 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Operating Activities

(in thousands)

Net income

$

34,005

 

 

$

36,991

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

16,300

 

 

 

14,924

 

Amortization of debt issuance cost

 

21

 

 

 

20

 

Amortization of right of use assets

 

143

 

 

 

 

Provision for credit losses on accounts receivable, net of adjustments

 

181

 

 

 

12

 

Provision for excess and obsolete inventories

 

148

 

 

 

292

 

Share-based compensation

 

6,908

 

 

 

5,793

 

Gain on disposition of assets

 

(12

)

 

 

 

Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss

 

9

 

 

 

(11

)

Interest income on note receivable

 

(11

)

 

 

(19

)

Deferred income taxes

 

(127

)

 

 

2,747

 

Changes in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(53,736

)

 

 

(5,936

)

Income tax receivable

 

(1,895

)

 

 

1,248

 

Inventories

 

(33,879

)

 

 

(5,472

)

Contract assets

 

(2,820

)

 

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets

 

(3,066

)

 

 

799

 

Accounts payable

 

6,490

 

 

 

10,650

 

Contract liabilities

 

22,217

 

 

 

 

Deferred revenue

 

421

 

 

 

574

 

Accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities

 

7,123

 

 

 

300

 

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

 

(1,580

)

 

 

62,912

 

Investing Activities

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

(27,227

)

 

 

(33,157

)

Cash paid for building

 

(22,000

)

 

 

 

Cash paid in business combination, net of cash acquired

 

(249

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

 

12

 

 

 

2

 

Principal payments from note receivable

 

27

 

 

 

29

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(49,437

)

 

 

(33,126

)

Financing Activities

 

 

 

Borrowings under revolving credit facility

 

94,900

 

 

 

 

Payments under revolving credit facility

 

(28,651

)

 

 

 

Principal payments on financing lease

 

(28

)

 

 

 

Stock options exercised

 

6,385

 

 

 

11,848

 

Repurchase of stock

 

(5,912

)

 

 

(10,271

)

Employee taxes paid by withholding shares

 

(954

)

 

 

(1,532

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

65,740

 

 

 

45

 

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

14,723

 

 

 

29,831

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

3,487

 

 

 

82,288

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

18,210

 

 

$

112,119

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), additional non-GAAP financial measures are provided and reconciled in the following tables. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results. The Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure enhances the ability of investors to analyze the Company’s business trends and operating performance as they are used by management to better understand operating performance. Since EBITDA and EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures and are susceptible to varying calculations, EBITDA and EBITDA margin, as presented, may not be directly comparable with other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

EBITDA

EBITDA (as defined below) is presented herein and reconciled from the GAAP measure of net income because of its wide acceptance by the investment community as a financial indicator of a company's ability to internally fund operations. The Company defines EBITDA as net income, plus (1) depreciation and amortization, (2) interest expense (income), net and (3) income tax expense. EBITDA is not a measure of net income or cash flows as determined by GAAP. EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA as a percentage of net sales.

The Company’s EBITDA measure provides additional information which may be used to better understand the Company’s operations. EBITDA is one of several metrics that the Company uses as a supplemental financial measurement in the evaluation of its business and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income, as an indicator of operating performance. Certain items excluded from EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance. EBITDA, as used by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company believes that EBITDA is a widely followed measure of operating performance and is one of many metrics used by the Company’s management team and by other users of the Company’s consolidated financial statements.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (GAAP) to EBITDA (non-GAAP) and for the periods indicated:

 

Three Months Ended 
 June 30,

 

Six Months Ended 
 June 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

(in thousands)

Net income, a GAAP measure

$

15,946

 

 

$

20,615

 

 

$

34,005

 

 

$

36,991

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

9,224

 

 

 

7,526

 

 

 

16,300

 

 

 

14,924

 

Interest expense, net

 

550

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

740

 

 

 

1

 

Income tax expense

 

4,177

 

 

 

4,632

 

 

 

8,959

 

 

 

6,737

 

EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure

$

29,897

 

 

$

32,777

 

 

$

60,004

 

 

$

58,653

 

EBITDA margin

 

14.3

%

 

 

22.8

%

 

 

15.3

%

 

 

22.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


