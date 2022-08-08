AAON Reports Earnings, Record Sales & Backlog for the Second Quarter of 2022

AAON, Inc.

TULSA, Okla., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, INC. (NASDAQ-AAON), a provider of premier, configurable HVAC solutions that bring long-term value to customers and owners, today announced its results for the second quarter of 2022.



Net sales for the second quarter of 2022 increased 45.1% to $208.8 million from $143.9 million in the second quarter of 2021. The additional sales from BasX of $24.6 million is the largest contributing factor to our year over year growth. Revenue synergies from this acquisition have materialized faster than expected. Subsequent to quarter end, we have already received an order for $16.2 million of BasX equipment that we plan to build in our Longview, TX facility in order to free up capacity at our Redmond, OR facility for the overwhelming demand BasX is experiencing. The legacy business also had strong organic volume growth of 10.3% during the quarter.

Gross profit margin for the quarter decreased due to increased material, component, labor and freight costs. Similar to the first quarter of 2022, the second quarter was impacted by lower priced orders in our backlog. However, gross profit margin improved materially throughout the second quarter, a trend we expect will continue through the second half of the year as higher priced orders in our backlog hit the production floor.

Earnings per diluted share for the second quarter of 2022 declined 21.1% to $0.30 from $0.38 in the second quarter of 2021. The decline in earnings was primarily due to the contraction in gross profit. As a percent of sales, SG&A expenses, excluding BasX, were down 20 basis points from a year ago.

Financial Highlights: Three Months Ended

June 30, % Six Months Ended

June 30, % 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change (in thousands, except share and per share data) (in thousands, except share and per share data) GAAP Measures Net sales $ 208,814 $ 143,876 45.1 % $ 391,585 $ 259,664 50.8 % Gross profit 47,376 42,107 12.5 % $ 93,440 $ 75,264 24.1 % Gross profit margin 22.7 % 29.3 % 23.9 % 29.0 % Operating income $ 20,453 $ 25,212 (18.9 )% $ 43,463 $ 43,673 (0.5 )% Operating margin 9.8 % 17.5 % 11.1 % 16.8 % Net income 15,946 20,615 (22.6 )% $ 34,005 $ 36,991 (8.1 )% Earnings per diluted share $ 0.30 $ 0.38 (21.1 )% $ 0.63 $ 0.69 (8.7 )% Diluted average shares 53,661,876 53,603,932 0.1 % 53,944,616 53,736,134 0.4 % Non-GAAP Measures EBITDA1 $ 29,897 $ 32,777 (8.8 )% $ 60,004 $ 58,653 2.3 % EBITDA margin1 14.3 % 22.8 % 15.3 % 22.6 % 1These are non-GAAP measures. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation to GAAP measures.

Backlog

June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 (in thousands) $ 464,025 $ 461,400 $ 260,164 $ 138,131

The Company finished the second quarter of 2022 with a record backlog of $464.0 million, up 235.9% from $138.1 million a year ago, and up 78.4% from $260.2 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding BasX's backlog, organic backlog was up 163.6% from the prior year quarter.

Story continues

Gary Fields, President and CEO, stated, “Despite lower second quarter margin and earnings, we are very optimistic on the outlook for the second half of the year. Moreover, the outlook for the next several years has continued to improve since earlier in the year. I am very pleased to report our backlog remains robust. Our total backlog is up 235.9% and organically up 163.6% from prior year, which positions us well as we enter the second half of the year. Most important though, the margin profile of the backlog is improving substantially. The majority of the Company's backlog at the end of June 2022 will ship within the next twelve months. At June 30, 2022, our backlog of $464.0 million mostly relates to our legacy business, which includes both the 8% price increase from January 2022 and 7% price increase from March 2022. Beginning in June, we implemented a 1% per month price increase, which we expect to begin realizing in the fourth quarter of this year. Given this, the pricing of orders within the backlog relative to our cost of inventory and trending prices of raw materials has significantly improved from just three to six months ago. As such, we are positioned to hit our target margins in the second half of the year.”

Mr. Fields continued, “We continue to successfully add incremental headcount, which is helping drive record production rates. Total headcount for the legacy business at the end of the second quarter was up approximately 20% from a year ago. Supply chain constraints remain a week-to-week issue, resulting in inefficiencies and larger than normal inventory. However, the combination of our unique configurable manufacturing operations and flexible engineering team allows us to cope better than most of our competitors. This, along with the incremental headcount additions, is helping us maintain competitive lead times, which is allowing us to continue to take market share.”

Mr. Fields continued, “The BasX acquisition, which we closed on in December, has progressed very well. While supply chain issues and inflation have caused similar issues that our legacy business is realizing, I am pleased with how BasX has been so flexible to adapt to challenges. I cannot say enough about how the revenue synergies related to the acquisition are being realized and am pleased with the integration progress. At the end of the second quarter, the backlog at BasX was nearly triple from what it was at the end of 2021. Along with the orders for a new data center project received subsequent to the end of the second quarter, the pipeline of construction projects for BasX's data center and clean room end-markets is robust. Overall, we are excited about the growth opportunities that BasX is bringing to AAON."

Mr. Fields concluded, “While the market dynamics over the past year proved to be a challenge, they forced us to make certain changes to our organization, helping us emerge as a much stronger company. Near-term, our robust backlog with an improving margin profile and increased production headcount positions us for improved financial results in the second half of the year. Long-term, we remain very optimistic with the Company’s outlook. The innovations of our premier product offering combined with our advanced manufacturing process and strong independent sales channel positions us to fully take advantage of the secular market trends related to decarbonization and indoor air quality. Leveraging BasX as well as many other initiatives and changes we are making to the AAON organization adds to the opportunities. Overall, we continue to believe the fundamentals of the Company have never been better.”

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $17.6 million and total debt of $106.2 million. Rebecca Thompson, CFO, commented, “Within the quarter, we had net borrowings of $41.2 million from our line of credit to finance the purchase of the BasX building and meet our working capital needs. We are investing in working capital to facilitate the robust growth we are experiencing, while overcoming supply chain issues.”

Ms. Thompson continued, “Our balance sheet remains strong. At the end of the second quarter, our leverage ratio increased to 1.06, from 0.63 at the end of the first quarter. We continue to anticipate cash flow will improve significantly in the second half of the year, allowing us to start reducing net debt by year-end. Overall, we are very comfortable with our financial position and liquidity, and we will continue to invest in our long-term growth plans.”

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and webcast today at 5:15 P.M. ET to discuss the second quarter 2022 results and outlook. The conference call will be accessible via a dial-in for those who wish to participate in Q&A as well as a listen-only webcast. The accessible dial-in is 1-833-630-1956 for domestic callers or 1-412-317-1837 for international callers. To access the listen-only webcast, please register at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vppmz7k5 .

About AAON

Founded in 1988, AAON is a world leader in HVAC solutions for commercial and industrial indoor environments. The Company's industry-leading approach to designing and manufacturing highly configurable equipment to meet exact needs creates a premier ownership experience with greater efficiency, performance and long-term value. AAON is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where its world-class innovation center and testing lab allows AAON engineers to continuously push boundaries and advance the industry. AAON's culture of 360° innovation empowers its team to deliver solutions that lead to a cleaner and more sustainable future. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933. Statements regarding future prospects and developments are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

Joseph Mondillo

Director of Investor Relations

Phone: (617) 877-6346

Email: joseph.mondillo@aaon.com

AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands, except share and per share data) Net sales $ 208,814 $ 143,876 $ 391,585 $ 259,664 Cost of sales 161,438 101,769 298,145 184,400 Gross profit 47,376 42,107 93,440 75,264 Selling, general and administrative expenses 26,933 16,895 49,989 31,591 Gain on disposal of assets (10 ) — (12 ) — Income from operations 20,453 25,212 43,463 43,673 Interest expense, net (550 ) (4 ) (740 ) (1 ) Other income, net 220 39 241 56 Income before taxes 20,123 25,247 42,964 43,728 Income tax provision 4,177 4,632 8,959 6,737 Net income $ 15,946 $ 20,615 $ 34,005 $ 36,991 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.30 $ 0.39 $ 0.64 $ 0.71 Diluted $ 0.30 $ 0.38 $ 0.63 $ 0.69 Cash dividends declared per common share: $ 0.19 $ 0.19 $ 0.19 $ 0.19 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 53,095,286 52,432,822 52,992,439 52,389,989 Diluted 53,661,876 53,603,932 53,944,616 53,736,134





AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets (in thousands, except share and per share data) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,647 $ 2,859 Restricted cash 563 628 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $563 and $549, respectively 124,335 70,780 Income tax receivable 7,618 5,723 Inventories, net 164,001 130,270 Contract assets 8,569 5,749 Prepaid expenses and other 4,679 2,071 Total current assets 327,412 218,080 Property, plant and equipment: Land 7,916 5,016 Buildings 162,962 135,861 Machinery and equipment 332,178 318,259 Furniture and fixtures 24,571 23,072 Total property, plant and equipment 527,627 482,208 Less: Accumulated depreciation 235,163 224,146 Property, plant and equipment, net 292,464 258,062 Intangible assets, net 66,409 70,121 Goodwill 81,892 85,727 Right of use assets 5,886 16,974 Other long-term assets 2,649 1,216 Total assets $ 776,712 $ 650,180 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 36,189 $ 29,020 Dividends payable 10,096 — Accrued liabilities 60,125 50,206 Contract liabilities 29,759 7,542 Total current liabilities 136,169 86,768 Revolving credit facility, long-term 106,249 40,000 Deferred tax liabilities 31,866 31,993 Other long-term liabilities 5,495 18,843 New market tax credit obligation 6,427 6,406 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued — — Common stock, $.004 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 53,127,055 and 52,527,985 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 213 210 Additional paid-in capital 82,078 81,654 Retained earnings 408,215 384,306 Total stockholders' equity 490,506 466,170 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 776,712 $ 650,180





AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 Operating Activities (in thousands) Net income $ 34,005 $ 36,991 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 16,300 14,924 Amortization of debt issuance cost 21 20 Amortization of right of use assets 143 — Provision for credit losses on accounts receivable, net of adjustments 181 12 Provision for excess and obsolete inventories 148 292 Share-based compensation 6,908 5,793 Gain on disposition of assets (12 ) — Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss 9 (11 ) Interest income on note receivable (11 ) (19 ) Deferred income taxes (127 ) 2,747 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (53,736 ) (5,936 ) Income tax receivable (1,895 ) 1,248 Inventories (33,879 ) (5,472 ) Contract assets (2,820 ) — Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets (3,066 ) 799 Accounts payable 6,490 10,650 Contract liabilities 22,217 — Deferred revenue 421 574 Accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities 7,123 300 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (1,580 ) 62,912 Investing Activities Capital expenditures (27,227 ) (33,157 ) Cash paid for building (22,000 ) — Cash paid in business combination, net of cash acquired (249 ) — Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 12 2 Principal payments from note receivable 27 29 Net cash used in investing activities (49,437 ) (33,126 ) Financing Activities Borrowings under revolving credit facility 94,900 — Payments under revolving credit facility (28,651 ) — Principal payments on financing lease (28 ) — Stock options exercised 6,385 11,848 Repurchase of stock (5,912 ) (10,271 ) Employee taxes paid by withholding shares (954 ) (1,532 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 65,740 45 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 14,723 29,831 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 3,487 82,288 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 18,210 $ 112,119

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), additional non-GAAP financial measures are provided and reconciled in the following tables. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results. The Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure enhances the ability of investors to analyze the Company’s business trends and operating performance as they are used by management to better understand operating performance. Since EBITDA and EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures and are susceptible to varying calculations, EBITDA and EBITDA margin, as presented, may not be directly comparable with other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

EBITDA

EBITDA (as defined below) is presented herein and reconciled from the GAAP measure of net income because of its wide acceptance by the investment community as a financial indicator of a company's ability to internally fund operations. The Company defines EBITDA as net income, plus (1) depreciation and amortization, (2) interest expense (income), net and (3) income tax expense. EBITDA is not a measure of net income or cash flows as determined by GAAP. EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA as a percentage of net sales.

The Company’s EBITDA measure provides additional information which may be used to better understand the Company’s operations. EBITDA is one of several metrics that the Company uses as a supplemental financial measurement in the evaluation of its business and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income, as an indicator of operating performance. Certain items excluded from EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance. EBITDA, as used by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company believes that EBITDA is a widely followed measure of operating performance and is one of many metrics used by the Company’s management team and by other users of the Company’s consolidated financial statements.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (GAAP) to EBITDA (non-GAAP) and for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands) Net income, a GAAP measure $ 15,946 $ 20,615 $ 34,005 $ 36,991 Depreciation and amortization 9,224 7,526 16,300 14,924 Interest expense, net 550 4 740 1 Income tax expense 4,177 4,632 8,959 6,737 EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure $ 29,897 $ 32,777 $ 60,004 $ 58,653 EBITDA margin 14.3 % 22.8 % 15.3 % 22.6 %



