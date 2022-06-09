Aamir Liaquat Hussain: Pakistan's shock televangelist dies at 50

Simon Fraser - BBC News
·4 min read
In this picture taken on July 11, 2018, Aamir Liaquat Hussain, a televangelist and an election candidate of the political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Movement for Justice) of Imran Khan, gestures as he speaks with students during an election campaign in Karachi.
Aamir Liaquat Hussain, seen here in Karachi during the 2018 election campaign, was just 50

One of Pakistan's most prominent and contentious TV hosts, Aamir Liaquat Hussain, has died aged 50 after being found unconscious at home in Karachi.

The anchor was taken to hospital but pronounced dead on arrival. A post mortem exam is being carried out.

Aamir Liaquat Hussain switched from televangelism to politics, becoming an MP for Imran Khan's PTI party.

His career was dogged by controversy - he gave babies to childless couples on TV and was banned for hate speech.

The outspoken anchor's personal life was public fodder too, often fuelled by his activities on social media.

In the last chapter of his life, he married for a third time but it ended publicly and acrimoniously within months. His 18-year-old bride Dania Shah filed for divorce in May, accusing him of domestic abuse and being a drug addict.

Hussain released a video calling the marriage a "fiasco" and dismissing the allegations as fake news - but he also referred to being depressed by the things said about him on social media after all he had done for Pakistan and vowed to leave the country.

Pakistani television show host Aamir Liaquat Hussain (R) distributes gifts to the audience during an Islamic quiz show
Aamir Liaquat Hussain was known for his TV giveaways

Aamir Liaquat Hussain, who worked for many of Pakistan's leading media houses over his career, was undoubtedly popular with a section of the population but many others found him highly divisive.

An eloquent speaker and a great showman who guaranteed ratings, his broadcasts were well scripted, and included religious sermons - as well as frequent abuse.

There were regular complaints from those whom the televangelist named and shamed on his shows. He would accuse people of acts such as blasphemy, treachery or fornication.

In September 2008, he dedicated an entire programme to exploring the beliefs of the Ahmadis, a sect who identify themselves as Muslim and follow the teachings of the Koran but are regarded by orthodox Muslims as heretical.

In it, two scholars said that anyone who associated with false prophets was "worthy of murder". Within 24 hours of the broadcast, a prominent member of the Ahmadi community was shot dead in the small town of Mirpur Khas in Sindh province.

The outspoken anchor will also be remembered for sexist remarks about liberal women in Pakistan - often artists, authors or human rights activists.

Quiz shows and product giveaways - cars, motorbikes and household electronics - were a big feature of his shows, and in 2013, even abandoned babies.

He insisted at the time that the move was aimed at giving infants a chance of a better life and was not simply an attempt to boost his ratings.

"We were already top of the ratings before we gave away a baby. We took these children from the garbage, from the trash, and delivered them to the needy people," Hussain said on his website, where he described himself as "truly a legend".

Symbol of hypocrisy and division

Abid Hussain, BBC Urdu, Islamabad

Aamir Liaquat Hussain was a truly larger-than-life figure who dominated the public consciousness here for two decades - both as an entertainment icon and the definitive symbol of modern Pakistani society's hypocrisy and divisions.

He found himself in the right place at the right time, at the intersection of religion, politics and showbiz. The televangelist was a game show host, a politician, an aspiring actor, a model and a brand ambassador. He also had his own clothing label.

His antics on his game shows evoked admiration and disgust in equal measure. He'd hand out prizes but was equally at ease delivering religious fatwas and issuing sometimes inciteful, sometimes false statements against journalists and others. Expletive-laden monologues were mixed with sermons on Islamic values on his programme on Geo TV, arguably the most popular religious show in Pakistan's TV history.

News of his death spread like wildfire - besides initial shock, the reaction was as divided as it had been to him while he was alive. Alongside condolences from political leaders, there was an outpouring of grief from thousands of his followers. But many Pakistanis aren't ready to refrain from speaking ill of the dead, and reminded others of his controversial statements and lurid past.

The TV host was a member of parliament from 2002 until 2008, when he was expelled by the MQM party. He served as the minister of state for religious affairs from 2004 to 2007 under then president Pervez Musharraf.

As a politician, he was involved in several rows. On one occasion, he was held hostage by students angry at his work criticising suicide bombings.

On another occasion, he declared British-Indian novelist Salman Rushdi as "worthy of death" - comments that eventually forced him to resign from parliament.

In 2018 he turned back to politics again, joining the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) party and became a member of the National Assembly again the following year.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Suspended India ruling party spokeswoman in more trouble after Prophet Mohammed remarks

    Police in New Delhi said on Thursday they have filed a complaint against a suspended spokeswoman for India's ruling party for "inciting people on divisive lines" on social media, days after her remarks on Prophet Mohammed led to a diplomatic backlash. Many Muslim-majority countries have condemned India after Nupur Sharma, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), commented on the prophet's private life during a recent heated TV debate that Muslims found insulting. Calls have grown for a boycott of Indian products in Gulf countries, while the BJP has suspended Sharma and asked its spokespeople to speak more responsibly in public.

  • Sri Lanka Moves to Protect Power Supply From Protest Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa issued a decree to avoid further disruption to electricity supplies after workers at a state-run utility threatened to strike. Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleMusk Twitter Bid Counts Secretive $5 Billion Fund Among BackersHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackdow

  • 35 children die in Ethiopia's Afar amid drought, conflict

    NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — At least 35 children have died in recent weeks due to drought and conflict in Ethiopia’s northeastern Afar region, according to a local hospital and the medical charity Doctors Without Borders. The announcement Thursday came days after a government minister denied that people have died due to food shortages. “Thirty-five children have died in the last eight weeks alone and more than two-thirds of those patients died within 48 hours of admission,” Doctors Without Borders sai

  • Police: DNA technology connects man to Florida serial rapes

    Advanced DNA technology helped detectives link the cases of six women to a man accused of being the “pillowcase rapist” for a string of rapes back in the 1980s. Robert Koehler is currently jailed in neighboring Miami-Dade County, where he faces charges for assaulting a woman in the early '80s as well, Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said in a Tuesday morning news conference. Authorities believe Koehler, 62, may have committed 40 to 45 rapes, terrifying victims by breaking into their homes at night, the sheriff said.

  • Samrat Prithviraj: Why did a Bollywood film on a popular Hindu king fail?

    A much-hyped film on the 12th Century Indian king Prithviraj Chauhan has tanked at the box office. Why?

  • Johnny Depp reaches 10 million followers on TikTok within 24 hours of posting his first video

    Actor had earlier reached more than 3 million before posting any content

  • General Hospital Stars Jack and Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison, 27, Found Dead

    Harrison Wagner's body was discovered in a parking lot Monday, according to a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner

  • 2 suspects face 100 charges after 12 carjackings between Toronto, Durham Region

    Toronto police say a 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man are collectively facing 100 charges after 12 carjackings – 10 in Toronto and two in Durham Region – within a two week span. Insp. Richard Harris said the two were arrested in Brampton travelling in a stolen vehicle that was carjacked.

  • Valerie Bertinelli's Estranged Husband Tom Vitale Asks for Spousal Support After Divorce Filing

    In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Valerie Bertinelli's estranged husband Tom Vitale also seeks to block her from requesting spousal support and challenges their prenuptial agreement

  • ‘Blink and you’re dead’: inside Doctor Who’s most terrifying episode

    “Listen, your life could depend on this. Don’t even blink. Blink and you’re dead. They are fast. Faster than you can believe. Don't turn your back, don't look away and don’t blink. Good luck.”

  • Pakistan bus crashes into ravine in country’s southwest, killing 22, officials say

    Official says there are no survivors from the crash

  • Iran pulls UN nuke cameras in possible 'fatal blow' to deal

    Iran has started removing 27 surveillance cameras from nuclear sites across the country, the head of the U.N. atomic watchdog said Thursday, warning this could deal a “fatal blow” to the tattered nuclear deal as Tehran enriches uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels. The development comes a day after the International Atomic Energy Agency's board of governors censured Tehran for failing to provide “credible information” over man-made nuclear material found at three undeclared sites in the country. It also follows months of deadlocked over stalled talks aimed at restoring the Islamic Republic's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

  • UPDATE 1-Russia says no agreement reached with Turkey on Ukrainian grain sale

    The Kremlin said on Thursday that no agreement had been reached to sell grain from Ukraine to Turkey - which Ukraine says Russia has stolen from it - but that work on a deal was continuing. Moscow denies stealing the grain but the United States says there are credible reports that Russia is "pilfering" it. Yevgeny Balitsky, a Russian-installed official in charge of Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, said this week that grain had been transported from there to Crimea, en route to the Middle East.

  • The Bizarre Spectacle of Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey’s Split

    JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GettyYou may have heard that actor Michael B. Jordan and skincare aficionado Lori Harvey are no longer an item. The couple, who had been dating for a year and a half, announced their split in an exclusive for People via a “source” (most likely, a publicist) over the weekend. And, as of yesterday, Harvey has erased all evidence of the Creed star from her Instagram. Of course, Harvey’s stepfather, Steve Harvey, also weighed in.The internet has made quite a meal out of this news

  • Lori Harvey’s mom seemingly shades Michael B Jordan with cryptic post after split

    Steve Harvey previously said he was ‘Team Lori 1000 per cent’ after confirming the couple’s breakup

  • Vancouver Directors Guild Reaches Deal to Avert Production Shutdown

    The Vancouver branch of the Directors Guild of Canada has reached an agreement with the studios, averting a strike that threatened to shut down film and TV production in British Columbia. The union issued a strike notice on April 26, after talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers and the Canadian Media […]

  • The $150 'free the nipple' bikini top Kylie Jenner wore on Instagram is quickly selling out

    The full bikini set, which includes matching bottoms, is part of the Jean Paul Gaultier X Lotta Volkova "naked" collection and costs $325.

  • Le Creuset's Enormous 15-Quart Dutch Oven is Almost $200 off on Amazon Right Now

    Amazon Prime Day is returning in July 2022. Shop the best early Le Creuset Prime Day deals for 30% off Dutch ovens, 20% off cookware, 10% off kettles, and more.

  • Heavy-handed Saudis criticised for 'draconian' rules imposed on LIV Golf Series

    The Saudi rebel circuit has been accused of being “heavy handed” with its rules on fan conduct for this week’s opening $25million LIV Golf Series here at Centurion Club, as well as being “over-protective” of the players particularly in regards to the media.

  • Nupur Sharma: How Islamophobia is hurting India's foreign policy

    This is not the first time India's ruling party has faced global opprobrium for alleged Islamophobia.