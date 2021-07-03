Aamir Khan and Wife Kiran Rao Part Their Ways After 15 Years of Marriage, Duo Announces Separation Through a Joint Statement
Bollywood star Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao have released a joint statement announcing their separation after 15 years of marriage. In the note, the duo agrees to be each other's support when it comes to co-parenting and staying connecting with each other through films, non-charitable work and so on.
Aamir Khan and Wife Kiran Rao Announces Split Through a Joint Statement
AAMIR KHAN - KIRAN SEPARATE… JOINT STATEMENT… pic.twitter.com/YlixZbvtIA
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 3, 2021
Also Read | World UFO Day 2021: From Hrithik Roshan’s Koi Mil Gaya to Aamir Khan’s PK, 5 Bollywood Movies That Brought Spaceships to Our Screens (LatestLY Exclusive)