Aamir Khan Puts On the Director’s Hat for Shah Rukh Khan’s Cameo in Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The fans are eagerly waiting for the film's release and it not just because of the storyline but also because of the ensemble cast behind the film. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who will be seen alongside Aamir, has already wrapped up her bit of the film and now it looks like Shah Rukh Khan has also shot for his scenes too. Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan Will Start Shooting in Mumbai With Extra Safety Measures for Pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan.

No, you did not read that wrong. Shah Rukh Khan is certainly said to have a cameo in Laal Singh Chaddha and after his return from Dubai, the actor shot for his scenes in Delhi where Aamir was finishing his shoot. But that's not it. It is being reported that Aamir himself was calling the shots for all the scenes starring SRK on the sets. It is said that Aamir turned director for Shah Rukh and the two had a blast on the sets. Now, since the film is a Hindi adaptation of Tom Hank's Forrest Gump, we wonder what role is SRK essaying in the film.

Interestingly, this is not the only connection Shah Rukh Khan has with Aamir Khan's film. As many of you might already know, Shah Rukh Khan’s VFX firm, Red Chillies VFX, is also handling the visual effects for Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir Khan Replaced Shah Rukh Khan In The Forrest Gump Remake.



Talking about the film, Aamir had earlier revealed that it was during the shoot of his 2006 film Rang De Basanti that actor Atul Kulkarni had shared the idea of a Forrest Gump adaptation. Aamir did not take it seriously but two and a half years later Aamir finally read the script and started the work of getting the rights of the film.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha was initially scheduled to hit the screens in December this year but has been now shifted to a Christmas 2021 release.