This is How Aamir Khan Lost a Lot of Weight for Amazing Body Transformation in Dangal

Aamir Khan has turned a year older on Sunday. Fondly called Mr Perfectionist, Aamir has always surprised fans with his various avatars in movies but his body transformations have also caught attention, be it his bulked up physique in Ghajini or most recently when he gained weight and lost it for the role of a wrestler in Dangal.

For Dangal, Aamir had two looks. One of a father/trainer, in which he had to keep a paunch and the younger look from his pro wrestling days in which he showed off his rocking physique, even though for a small duration of the film's runtime. The scenes where Aamir has a belly, which were 80 per cent of the movie, were shot first. He went against wearing a body suit. When Aamir stated weight loss, he weighed 97 kgs with 37 per cent body fat. In four months, he reduced body fat to 18.15 per cent. And the training continued till he reached 9.6 per cent body fat.

Opening up about his massive body transformation Aamir had shared, "I was in Arizona, USA for the weight loss programme. I went to this place to get the start right. The period was very challenging and exciting for me. The requirement of my body is 2000 calories per day. In Arizona, I ate 1500 calories per day. Plus, I used to workout for 7-8 hours in one day. I used to trek on mountain for 3-3.5 hours everyday. Breakfast used to happen on the trek. Upon return, I used to have lunch at 12 pm. Then two hours of rest time. At 2 pm, I used to weight train at the gym for one hour. Then one hour of cardio exercises in the pool. I used to follow this up with 2 hours of cycling or tennis. I ended the day with walking for two hours. So this routine of 7-8 hours of some form of exercise was my daily schedule in Arizona."

He added. "This was my calorie burning programme. Normally, if a person loses 1 kg of weight every week, it is deemed very good. In my training, I was losing 2 kgs in one week. During my three weeks stay in Arizona, I lost 6 kgs weight in total. This should have taken 14 weeks but I did it in 3."

Story continues

In another interview, Aamir has also shared some tips for muscle building and weight loss. They are summed up in pointers below:

-- Diet is more important than workout.

-- Set daily goals. Think one day at a time.

-- Push your food temptations by five minutes. Have water if you are very tempted.

-- If you have to break your diet, eat something sensible.

-- Quantity you are consuming is important is you have to break your diet with something tempting.

-- Measure yourself once a week and keep a record.