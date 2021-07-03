Aamir Khan And Kiran Rao Divorce Leaves Hina Khan Heartbroken; Says 'To Be best, Must Learn How To Handle Worst'
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's decision to part ways after 15 years of married life did come as a shock to every one of us. In a joint statement released by the couple, they requested people to see this as a beginning of a new journey and not an end of the existing one. Hina Khan is feeling heartbroken after hearing the news. She wrote on her Insta story how gracefully both have treated the separation and wished them all the best.
