Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao announce separation after 15 years of marriage, issue joint statement

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have announced separation after 15 years of marriage. In a joint statement, the couple declared their decision to officially divorce each other after an interim of planned separation.

"In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together."

The couple announced that they will continue working as collaborators on projects, films, and the Paani Foundation. They thanked their beloved well-wishers, family and friends for their continued backing and concern in their marriage. They also said that they would love for the people around them to consider the divorce, not as an end, but a beginning towards something new.

Khan and Rao first met on the sets of Lagaan (arguably Khan's biggest blockbuster to date). Rao was an assistant director on the film. The two got married on 28 December, 2005. This was Khan's second marriage after his relationship with Reena Dutta. The actor even has two children, Junaid and Ira, from his first marriage.

